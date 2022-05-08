Fife five-year-old ‘heartbroken’ at theft of treasured quad bike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife dad is desperate to get back his son’s stolen quad bike after the theft left the five-year-old devastated.

Stevie Henderson, 31, said that his son, who celebrates his sixth birthday next week, has had the quad bike since he was two.

Carpet-fitter Stevie said: “We have made so many happy memories together on that quad.

“My boy was heartbroken”

“When I discovered it was missing I was so worried about telling him. When he found out it was gone he was absolutely heartbroken.”

Stevie added: “I was on the quad with him before he could even walk and he has ridden it ever since.

“We’ve had our falls and our scrapes and our fun on it and it’s so upsetting that someone has taken it.

“The quad can be replaced but it won’t be my son’s quad that all the happy times were on.

“It just holds so many happy memories for us.”

Thousands of pounds of goods taken

Stevie said that the quad was among around £2,200 worth of goods that were taken from a shed at his East March Street, Kirkcaldy home between last Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

He said: “All my bike leathers and other bike gear were also taken. My helmet, my jacket, my boots, my trousers and my gloves.

“I really want to get everything back but most of all the quad bike. I want to get the word out there and make these goods too hot to handle basically.

“I have lived in Kirkcaldy all my life and know loads of people. I want to spread the word about this far and wide so that whoever took them finds it impossible to pass them on.”

Stevie said he hadn’t yet reported the break-in and thefts to the police as he wanted to give whoever took the goods a chance to return them.

He said: “If the quad in particular finds its way back to us I’m prepared to not take things any further.

“My boy is heartbroken and I just desperately want to get his quad bike back for him.”