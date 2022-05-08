Fife five-year-old ‘heartbroken’ at theft of treasured quad bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife five-year-old ‘heartbroken’ at theft of treasured quad bike

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 8 2022, 1.26pm Updated: May 8 2022, 2.15pm
The stolen quad bike

A Fife dad is desperate to get back his son’s stolen quad bike after the theft left the five-year-old devastated.

Stevie Henderson, 31, said that his son, who celebrates his sixth birthday next week, has had the quad bike since he was two.

Carpet-fitter Stevie said: “We have made so many happy memories together on that quad.

“My boy was heartbroken”

“When I discovered it was missing I was so worried about telling him. When he found out it was gone he was absolutely heartbroken.”

Stevie added: “I was on the quad with him before he could even walk and he has ridden it ever since.

“We’ve had our falls and our scrapes and our fun on it and it’s so upsetting that someone has taken it.

Fife man Stevie Henderson wearing the bike leathers that were also stolen

“The quad can be replaced but it won’t be my son’s quad that all the happy times were on.

“It just holds so many happy memories for us.”

Thousands of pounds of goods taken

Stevie said that the quad was among around £2,200 worth of goods that were taken from a shed at his East March Street, Kirkcaldy home between last Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

He said: “All my bike leathers and other bike gear were also taken. My helmet, my jacket, my boots, my trousers and my gloves.

“I really want to get everything back but most of all the quad bike. I want to get the word out there and make these goods too hot to handle basically.

The stolen helmet

“I have lived in Kirkcaldy all my life and know loads of people. I want to spread the word about this far and wide so that whoever took them finds it impossible to pass them on.”

Stevie said he hadn’t yet reported the break-in and thefts to the police as he wanted to give whoever took the goods a chance to return them.

He said: “If the quad in particular finds its way back to us I’m prepared to not take things any further.

“My boy is heartbroken and I just desperately want to get his quad bike back for him.”

