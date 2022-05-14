500 people attend Newburgh bear burning celebration following two-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

500 people attend Newburgh bear burning celebration following two-year hiatus

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 14 2022, 1.16pm Updated: May 14 2022, 3.29pm
Newburgh bear burning
The bear was carved into the hillside above Newburgh by local farmers.

The annual Newburgh bear burning is back for its first year post-Covid.

Lindores Abbey Distillery host the event every year, but had to take a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bear is carved in the Fife hillside above Newburgh by local farmers, and is over 300ft.

Farmers line the bear with coffee grinds to create the shape, and leave rags dotted along the outline.

The rags are then set alight, and as a result creates the burning bear image.

Newburgh bear burning.
Locals gathered to enjoy the spectacle.

At least 500 people have visited the attraction since it was set alight on Friday evening.

Where did the tradition come from?

According to local legend, the bear burning symbol is The Bear and Ragged Staff which represents the Earls of Warwick.

Guido, the first Abbot of Lindores Abbey, was a member of the Warwick family.

Owners of Lindores Abbey Distillery, Drew, Helen and their daughter Gee McKenzie Smith, who host the bear burning.
Owners of Lindores Abbey Distillery, Drew, Helen and their daughter Gee McKenzie Smith, who host the Newburgh bear burning.
People gathered at the event for the first time in two years.

A spokesperson for Lindores Abbey Distillery said: “We set the bear alight to celebrate all sorts – family weddings, the new harvest, or just for a big celebration.

“Our members and the local community have been so supportive of us, and we are excited to celebrate with them all again.”

Bringing back community spirit

The event aims to bring the people of Newburgh together to celebrate the heritage of the town.

Whisky was flowing at the distillery.
The event is hosted by Newburgh's Lindores Abbey Distillery.
The event is hosted by Newburgh’s Lindores Abbey Distillery.

Helen McKenzie Smith, co-founder of Lindores Abbey Distillery, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming so many whisky pilgrims back to the bear burning this year.

“It is a real calendar highlight for us, so bringing it back after two years is hugely exciting.”

