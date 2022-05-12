5 works by Fife artist Jack Vettriano expected to fetch £160k at Scottish art auction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A collection of works by world-famous Fife artist Jack Vettriano will go under the hammer next week.

The Methil-born painter went from being a self-taught artist who was turned down by art college to one of the world’s most sought after living creators.

A collection of his early works signed in his birth name of Jack Hoggan is currently on show at Kirkcaldy Museum and Art Gallery.

And now his fans have the chance to snap up a selection of paintings when they are offered for sale at Bonhams in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The five works up for grabs include two early paintings, signed Jack Hoggan.

And they are expected to sell for up to £160,000 in total.

One of the later works, Between Darkness and Dawn, has a price tag of between £50,000 and £70,000.

Painted in 1998, it features a man straightening his tie as a woman fastens her dress.

It was described by designer Sir Terence Conran as having a stylish sexiness and intrigue.

From coal mines to art galleries

Vettriano left school at 15 and followed his father down the mines, working as an apprentice engineer.

He took up painting as a hobby in the 1970s after a girlfriend gave him a set of watercolours as a present.

And he then taught himself to paint by copying works by old masters and impressionists.

The turning point came in 1988 when he sold two paintings at the Royal Scottish Academy’s Annual Exhibition.

He held his first solo exhibition at the Edinburgh Gallery four years later.

Vettriano was awarded an OBE for services to visual arts in 2004, the same year his most famous work The Singing Butler sold at auction for £750,000.

Bonhams’ Scottish art sale also includes work by Forfar-born painter James Herald and Mearns artist Joan Eardley.

Jack Vettriano paintings at auction

The Vettriano works at the auction include:

Between Darkness and Dawn. Estimate between £50,000 and £70,000.

Fisher Folk (signed Hoggan). Estimate between £5,000 and £7,000.

In the Garden (signed Hoggan). Estimate between £6,000 and £8,000.

The Waiter and the Wife. Estimate between £20,000 and £30,000.

Power Dive. Estimate between £30,000 and £50,000.

All are from private collections.

The Vettriano exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries runs until October 23.