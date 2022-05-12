5 works by Fife artist Jack Vettriano expected to fetch £160k at Scottish art auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

5 works by Fife artist Jack Vettriano expected to fetch £160k at Scottish art auction

By Claire Warrender
May 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 12 2022, 9.22am
Jack Vettraino works at auction
The sale will feature five works by Fife artist Jack Vettriano. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

A collection of works by world-famous Fife artist Jack Vettriano will go under the hammer next week.

The Methil-born painter went from being a self-taught artist who was turned down by art college to one of the world’s most sought after living creators.

A collection of his early works signed in his birth name of Jack Hoggan is currently on show at Kirkcaldy Museum and Art Gallery.

The Jack Vettriano painting Between Darkness and Dawn is one of those up for auction.
The Jack Vettriano painting Between Darkness and Dawn is one of those up for auction.

And now his fans have the chance to snap up a selection of paintings when they are offered for sale at Bonhams in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The five works up for grabs include two early paintings, signed Jack Hoggan.

And they are expected to sell for up to £160,000 in total.

One of the later works, Between Darkness and Dawn, has a price tag of between £50,000 and £70,000.

Painted in 1998, it features a man straightening his tie as a woman fastens her dress.

It was described by designer Sir Terence Conran as having a stylish sexiness and intrigue.

From coal mines to art galleries

Vettriano left school at 15 and followed his father down the mines, working as an apprentice engineer.

He took up painting as a hobby in the 1970s after a girlfriend gave him a set of watercolours as a present.

And he then taught himself to paint by copying works by old masters and impressionists.

The Singing Butler sold for £750,000 in 2004.
The Singing Butler sold for £750,000 in 2004.

The turning point came in 1988 when he sold two paintings at the Royal Scottish Academy’s Annual Exhibition.

He held his first solo exhibition at the Edinburgh Gallery four years later.

Vettriano was awarded an OBE for services to visual arts in 2004, the same year his most famous work The Singing Butler sold at auction for £750,000.

Bonhams’ Scottish art sale also includes work by Forfar-born painter James Herald and Mearns artist Joan Eardley.

Jack Vettriano paintings at auction

The Vettriano works at the auction include:

Between Darkness and Dawn. Estimate between £50,000 and £70,000.

Fisher Folk (signed Hoggan). Estimate between £5,000 and £7,000.

In the Garden (signed Hoggan). Estimate between £6,000 and £8,000.

The Waiter and the Wife. Estimate between £20,000 and £30,000.

Power Dive. Estimate between £30,000 and £50,000.

All are from private collections.

The Vettriano exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries runs until October 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]