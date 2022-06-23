The Open at St Andrews: Full list of road closures and restrictions By Katy Scott June 23 2022, 5.02pm Updated: June 23 2022, 6.28pm 0 The Open at St Andrews will result in a series of traffic restrictions. Images: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier R&A chief on why there WON’T be a ban on LIV Golf players at 150th Open at St Andrews COURIER OPINION: Is St Andrews prepared for the 150th Open influx? St Andrews Open: Police and organisers ready for record breaking golf crowds St Andrews Big Bag Trail brings young peoples’ golf bag designs to the fore ahead of 150th Open