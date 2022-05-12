Fife bus company to bring back Blairhall service after violence and anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife

Fife bus company to bring back Blairhall service after violence and anti-social behaviour

By Katy Scott
May 12 2022, 2.04pm

Bay Travel will slowly reintroduce the bus route following the threatening behaviour.

A Blairhall bus service plagued by anti-social behaviour will be partially reinstated on Monday.

Bus drivers recently told The Courier how gangs of youths would spit at drivers, urinate on vehicles and throw objects at the bus.

The issues came to a head when an object was thrown at the bus and smashed a window near a passenger on May 1.

Bay Travel, which runs the 4B/C service, called the situation “extremely dangerous”.

There were no injuries but the service was almost entirely pulled due to fears for the safety of drivers and passengers.

Service changes amid youth issues

The service will be partially reinstated but police will be present until it is deemed safe.

Bay Travel confirmed they are working with Fife Council and Police Scotland to fully reinstate the service.

The 4B/C will be partially re-introduced on Monday to serve Blairhall until Thursday, however the bus will only stop at Blairhall Primary School.

On Friday and Saturday, the bus will only operate as far as Comrie.

On Sunday, the service will stop at Blairhall until 5.45pm. Afterwards the bus will only run as far as Comrie.


Bay Travel said a passenger was sitting just behind where a window was smashed.

A social media update from Bay Travel said: “The service will be reinstated from Monday May 16 until Thursday May 19 to serve Blairhall.

“However, the route will be revised and only serve Blairhall Primary School.

“Friday 20 to Saturday 21 May the service will only operate as far as Comrie.

“Sunday May 22 the service will operate to Blairhall with the last scheduled departure from Dunfermline at 5.45pm. After this time the service will operate as far as Comrie only.

“Police will be in presence [sic] on these dates, and we are working closely with Fife Council and Police Scotland to fully reinstate service as soon as it becomes safe.

“We will keep customers posted of any changes.”

