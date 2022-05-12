Fife bus company to bring back Blairhall service after violence and anti-social behaviour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Blairhall bus service plagued by anti-social behaviour will be partially reinstated on Monday.

Bus drivers recently told The Courier how gangs of youths would spit at drivers, urinate on vehicles and throw objects at the bus.

The issues came to a head when an object was thrown at the bus and smashed a window near a passenger on May 1.

Bay Travel, which runs the 4B/C service, called the situation “extremely dangerous”.

There were no injuries but the service was almost entirely pulled due to fears for the safety of drivers and passengers.

Service changes amid youth issues

The service will be partially reinstated but police will be present until it is deemed safe.

Bay Travel confirmed they are working with Fife Council and Police Scotland to fully reinstate the service.

The 4B/C will be partially re-introduced on Monday to serve Blairhall until Thursday, however the bus will only stop at Blairhall Primary School.

On Friday and Saturday, the bus will only operate as far as Comrie.

On Sunday, the service will stop at Blairhall until 5.45pm. Afterwards the bus will only run as far as Comrie.

A social media update from Bay Travel said: “The service will be reinstated from Monday May 16 until Thursday May 19 to serve Blairhall.

“However, the route will be revised and only serve Blairhall Primary School.

“Friday 20 to Saturday 21 May the service will only operate as far as Comrie.

“Sunday May 22 the service will operate to Blairhall with the last scheduled departure from Dunfermline at 5.45pm. After this time the service will operate as far as Comrie only.

“Police will be in presence [sic] on these dates, and we are working closely with Fife Council and Police Scotland to fully reinstate service as soon as it becomes safe.

“We will keep customers posted of any changes.”