B912: Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife By Hannah Ballantyne May 12 2022, 3.10pm Updated: May 12 2022, 5.07pm The B912 between Kingseat and Kelty. Image: Google. A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a Fife road. The B912 between Kingseat and Kelty was blocked following the incident at 1.30pm. Stagecoach buses were also being diverted while emergency services dealt with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.30pm on Thursday, police were called to the B912 between Kingseat and Kelty, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. "One man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and the road was clear by 4pm." Perth street blocked as emergency crews respond to ongoing incident