B912: Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a Fife road.

The B912 between Kingseat and Kelty was blocked following the incident at 1.30pm.

Stagecoach buses were also being diverted while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Thursday, police were called to the B912 between Kingseat and Kelty, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and the road was clear by 4pm.”