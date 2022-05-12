Fire crews tackle blaze near homes as plumes of smoke billow over Cardenden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are tackling a blaze near several homes as plumes of smoke billow over Cardenden.

Two appliances have been scrambled to the Fife town after a derelict garage was a blaze.

The nearby Dundonald Institute on Main Road was evacuated as a precaution as the fire raged near the community centre.

One local said a temporary cordon has been erected around the locus.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Lochgelly remain at the scene.

She added: “We received reports of a derelict garage on fire on Main Road. Two crews were dispatched from Lochgelly.

“One main hose reel jet was in use as firefighters tackled the fire.”