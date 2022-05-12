Fire crews tackle blaze near homes as plumes of smoke billow over Cardenden By James Simpson May 12 2022, 10.10pm Two appliances are tackling a fire near homes in Cardenden. Image: Fife jammer locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters are tackling a blaze near several homes as plumes of smoke billow over Cardenden. Two appliances have been scrambled to the Fife town after a derelict garage was a blaze. The nearby Dundonald Institute on Main Road was evacuated as a precaution as the fire raged near the community centre. One local said a temporary cordon has been erected around the locus. A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Lochgelly remain at the scene. She added: “We received reports of a derelict garage on fire on Main Road. Two crews were dispatched from Lochgelly. “One main hose reel jet was in use as firefighters tackled the fire.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Firefighters tackle chimney fire above Perth restaurant Emergency services called to Carnoustie street after fire breaks out in home Three torched cars in Dundee field spark fire-raising investigation ‘Devastating’ fire in flat above Glenrothes pub was deliberate, police confirm