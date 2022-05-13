King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty to roar in Knockhill Ducati event this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty to roar in Knockhill Ducati event this weekend

By Graham Brown
May 13 2022, 11.48am Updated: May 13 2022, 1.52pm
WSB legend Carl Fogarty is coming to Knockhill this weekend. Pic: Ducati Glasgow.
WSB legend Carl Fogarty is coming to Knockhill this weekend. Pic: Ducati Glasgow.

The King of the Jungle will roar in Fife this weekend.

Motorbike racing legend Carl Fogarty is starring in a family day of Italian exotica at Knockhill circuit on Sunday.

And thrill-seekers have the chance to bag a pillion ride with the four-time World Superbike champion around the track.

But Foggy can also expect to be mobbed by the new legion of fans he won after being crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here in 2014.

The Grand Day Out is being staged by Ducati Glasgow.

Carl Fogarty
Foggy won I’m A Celeb in 2014. Photo by ITV/REX.

WSB legend

Foggy gained hero status with the Italian manufacturer in a career which saw 59 WSB wins before he retired from racing in 2000.

So the 56-year-old will be rolling back the years when he takes to the twists and turns of the 1.3-mile Knockhill track.

It’s around three decades since he was last in action over the twists and turns of Knockhill.

Carl Fogarty
Foggy retired from racing in 2000.

Joining Carl Fogarty will be Scots two-wheel aces Ian Simpson and Iain Macpherson, who fans can also win track rides with.

Other activities include stunt shows and displays, expert advice about getting a motorcycle licence, mini-moto sessions, off-road experiences and test rides

Fans will have the chance to win £1,000s of pounds worth of Ducati prizes, with proceeds from the event going to Carl’s charity, the NSPCC.

Lamborghini ace Mitchell in action

And one of Scottish motorsport’s newest stars on four wheels is also taking part.

Forfar’s Sandy Mitchell is fresh from victory in the British GT Championship’s blue riband Silverstone 500 last weekend.

The 22-year-old’s 200mph Lamborghini Huracan GT3 race car will be on display.

Lamborghini factory driver Mitchell became the first two-time winner of the prestigious three-hour race.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell won his second Silverstone 500 on Sunday. Supplied by McMedia.

And he did it by a margin of just over half a second in a thrilling race.

The Angus endurance ace will also be out on track in machinery from one of his sponsors, Lamborghini Edinburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier