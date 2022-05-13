King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty to roar in Knockhill Ducati event this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King of the Jungle will roar in Fife this weekend.

Motorbike racing legend Carl Fogarty is starring in a family day of Italian exotica at Knockhill circuit on Sunday.

And thrill-seekers have the chance to bag a pillion ride with the four-time World Superbike champion around the track.

But Foggy can also expect to be mobbed by the new legion of fans he won after being crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here in 2014.

The Grand Day Out is being staged by Ducati Glasgow.

WSB legend

Foggy gained hero status with the Italian manufacturer in a career which saw 59 WSB wins before he retired from racing in 2000.

So the 56-year-old will be rolling back the years when he takes to the twists and turns of the 1.3-mile Knockhill track.

It’s around three decades since he was last in action over the twists and turns of Knockhill.

Joining Carl Fogarty will be Scots two-wheel aces Ian Simpson and Iain Macpherson, who fans can also win track rides with.

Other activities include stunt shows and displays, expert advice about getting a motorcycle licence, mini-moto sessions, off-road experiences and test rides

Fans will have the chance to win £1,000s of pounds worth of Ducati prizes, with proceeds from the event going to Carl’s charity, the NSPCC.

Lamborghini ace Mitchell in action

And one of Scottish motorsport’s newest stars on four wheels is also taking part.

Forfar’s Sandy Mitchell is fresh from victory in the British GT Championship’s blue riband Silverstone 500 last weekend.

The 22-year-old’s 200mph Lamborghini Huracan GT3 race car will be on display.

Lamborghini factory driver Mitchell became the first two-time winner of the prestigious three-hour race.

And he did it by a margin of just over half a second in a thrilling race.

The Angus endurance ace will also be out on track in machinery from one of his sponsors, Lamborghini Edinburgh.