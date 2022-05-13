Delays on Queensferry Crossing after scaffolding falls on to motorway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced delays on the Queensferry Crossing after scaffolding fell on to the road on Friday.

The incident, which happened at around 3.15pm, led to a lane closure and temporary speed restrictions being put in place.

It caused traffic to build up on either side of the bridge, with southbound drivers facing a 45-minute delay and those heading north having about 10 minutes added to their journeys.

It is understood the scaffolding came from work taking place on the bridge.