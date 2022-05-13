Delays on Queensferry Crossing after scaffolding falls on to motorway By Emma Duncan May 13 2022, 4.16pm Updated: May 13 2022, 7.57pm The Queensferry Crossing. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Drivers faced delays on the Queensferry Crossing after scaffolding fell on to the road on Friday. The incident, which happened at around 3.15pm, led to a lane closure and temporary speed restrictions being put in place. It caused traffic to build up on either side of the bridge, with southbound drivers facing a 45-minute delay and those heading north having about 10 minutes added to their journeys. It is understood the scaffolding came from work taking place on the bridge. Rapist jailed for attacking 83-year-old disabled widow in Fife Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier First for Scotland camera system deployed to catch speeding M90 drivers A day in the life of a Fife traffic cop — busting myths and a cereal offender More roadworks set to affect drivers on M90 near Perth Delays on M90 near Perth after disruption to roadworks