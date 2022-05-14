Fife man left devastated after bikes worth £13k stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife man left devastated after bikes worth £13k stolen

By Jake Keith
May 14 2022, 4.49pm Updated: May 14 2022, 4.49pm
Craig Peacock next to the shed that was broken into.
Craig Peacock next to the shed that was broken into.

A Fife cycling enthusiast has been left devastated after thieves stole three bikes worth more than £13,000 in an overnight raid.

Craig Peacock said the culprits used bolt cutters to break a padlock and motorbike chain in the shed they were stored in at his Kelty home sometime in the early hours of Saturday.

The 52-year-old dad is a passionate cyclist and says the theft is very difficult to take financially and emotionally for him and his partner.

Cube e-bike among thefts

He said: “We’ve just had a death in the family and now this.

“We were about to go away on holiday to Braemar and were going to take the bikes too.

One of the stolen bikes.

“These people are the lowest of the low.

“It’s just devastating.”

The bikes stolen are a Cube 160 e-bike, and two ‘fatbikes’ used for riding off-road.

The thieves managed to sneak in during the night, take the hut door off its hinges, cut through chains they were attached to, and lift them over a 6ft fence.

The damaged shed lock.

All this was carried out while the automatic security light was on and Craig, who has lived in the house for four years, was inside sleeping.

He only discovered something had happened when a neighbour alerted him to his shed door lying on the ground on Saturday morning.

Kelty house ‘targeted’ by thieves

Panel beater Craig believes camera footage from locals on the Kelty street could hold the key to identifying the culprits but fears his bikes are long gone.

“They have clearly been watching us and targeted the house,” he said.

The bikes were stored in a shed.

“Forensics have been along to gather evidence but I don’t hold out much hope I will see the bikes again.

“I still have thousands to pay off on the finance for the e-bike, which I only bought recently.

“And I’ve spent thousands on extras for the bikes.

Thefts ‘absolutely sickening’

“I love cycling but what do I do now? I thought they were secure and feel I can’t do anything more.

“If I buy more and keep them in the house, will someone then break in to my home?

One of the ‘fatbikes’ stolen.

“We’ve been left absolutely sickened by what has happened. You never think it’s going to happen to you.”

He added his insurance will only cover up to £3,000 for the contents of the shed, leaving him significantly out-of-pocket.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of three bikes having been stolen from a property on Elmwood Terrace, Kelty at around 8.35am on Saturday.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0929 of May 14”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier