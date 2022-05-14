Fife man left devastated after bikes worth £13k stolen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife cycling enthusiast has been left devastated after thieves stole three bikes worth more than £13,000 in an overnight raid.

Craig Peacock said the culprits used bolt cutters to break a padlock and motorbike chain in the shed they were stored in at his Kelty home sometime in the early hours of Saturday.

The 52-year-old dad is a passionate cyclist and says the theft is very difficult to take financially and emotionally for him and his partner.

Cube e-bike among thefts

He said: “We’ve just had a death in the family and now this.

“We were about to go away on holiday to Braemar and were going to take the bikes too.

“These people are the lowest of the low.

“It’s just devastating.”

The bikes stolen are a Cube 160 e-bike, and two ‘fatbikes’ used for riding off-road.

The thieves managed to sneak in during the night, take the hut door off its hinges, cut through chains they were attached to, and lift them over a 6ft fence.

All this was carried out while the automatic security light was on and Craig, who has lived in the house for four years, was inside sleeping.

He only discovered something had happened when a neighbour alerted him to his shed door lying on the ground on Saturday morning.

Kelty house ‘targeted’ by thieves

Panel beater Craig believes camera footage from locals on the Kelty street could hold the key to identifying the culprits but fears his bikes are long gone.

“They have clearly been watching us and targeted the house,” he said.

“Forensics have been along to gather evidence but I don’t hold out much hope I will see the bikes again.

“I still have thousands to pay off on the finance for the e-bike, which I only bought recently.

“And I’ve spent thousands on extras for the bikes.

Thefts ‘absolutely sickening’

“I love cycling but what do I do now? I thought they were secure and feel I can’t do anything more.

“If I buy more and keep them in the house, will someone then break in to my home?

“We’ve been left absolutely sickened by what has happened. You never think it’s going to happen to you.”

He added his insurance will only cover up to £3,000 for the contents of the shed, leaving him significantly out-of-pocket.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of three bikes having been stolen from a property on Elmwood Terrace, Kelty at around 8.35am on Saturday.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0929 of May 14”