Police confirm missing man has been traced in Glenrothes By Hannah Ballantyne May 15 2022, 1.35pm Updated: May 15 2022, 1.58pm Robert Daly, 50, has been traced. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police confirmed on Sunday afternoon that 50-year old Robert Daly, who was believed to be in Glenrothes, has been traced. West Sussex native Daly was initially reported missing on May 9. Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal for information. A Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm Robert Daly, 50, who was reported missing in the Glenrothes area has been traced safe and well.” 10 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to find them? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police say man’s death near Glenrothes community centre not suspicious ‘Devastating’ fire in flat above Glenrothes pub was deliberate, police confirm Missing Fife man Mark Dickson found safe and well Watchdog investigating officer over death of man hit by police car