Police confirm missing man has been traced in Glenrothes

Police confirmed on Sunday afternoon that 50-year old Robert Daly, who was believed to be in Glenrothes, has been traced.

West Sussex native Daly was initially reported missing on May 9.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal for information.

A Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm Robert Daly, 50, who was reported missing in the Glenrothes area has been traced safe and well.”