Police confirm missing man has been traced in Glenrothes

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 15 2022, 1.35pm Updated: May 15 2022, 1.58pm
Robert Daly missing person
Robert Daly, 50, has been traced.

Police confirmed on Sunday afternoon that 50-year old Robert Daly, who was believed to be in Glenrothes, has been traced.

West Sussex native Daly was initially reported missing on May 9.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal for information.

A Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm Robert Daly, 50, who was reported missing in the Glenrothes area has been traced safe and well.”

