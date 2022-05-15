Sister of Sheku Bayoh says Scotland is a racist country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Sister of Sheku Bayoh says Scotland is a racist country

By Calum Ross
May 15 2022, 2.51pm
Kadi Johnson, Sheku Bayoh's sister
Kadi Johnson, Sheku Bayoh's sister

The sister of tragic Fife man Sheku Bayoh says she now believes Scotland is a racist country and regrets convincing him to move north from London.

Kadi Johnson said she no longer feels safe in the country she “once loved”, following the 2015 death of her 31-year-old brother while he was restrained by police in Kirkcaldy.

She was speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show after giving evidence to a public inquiry into Mr Bayoh’s death last week.

Asked if Scotland was a racist country, she replied: “For me I will say yes, I’m afraid I’ll say yes, because the way we have been treated.”

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

Ms Johnson encouraged her brother to move to Scotland from London because she believed it would be safer, but she said she would not do the same for any other young black men now.

“Scotland was a place I loved and I encouraged him to come up because I thought he would have a better life living here,” she said.

‘This will live with me for the rest of my life’

“But now, because the way I’m feeling, this will live with me for the rest of my life.

“Why did I even encourage him to come up to Scotland, and now he is no more.”

Ms Johnson accused police officers of failing to tell her the truth about her brother’s death.

“Scotland still has a lot of work to do around racism,” she said.

“We who are in it, feel it. We know what we are going through on a daily basis.

“It is different from a white person and we have seen it in our workplaces, our schools.”

Work to address racism in Scotland should begin with the education system, added Ms Johnson.

Sheku Bayoh’s partner Collette Bell (L) and his sister Kadi Johnson with solicitor Aamer Anwar during a press conference in 2018.

The inquiry into Mr Bayoh’s death heard frantic 999 calls to police last week, as experts created a minute-by-minute virtual reconstruction of events.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Bracadale, aims to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether race was a factor.

More than 30,000 pieces of evidence are currently being considered.

Police officers involved in the inquiry had sought official undertakings that what they say during the hearings cannot be used later.

However, they failed in their bid and the Crown has reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.

