Man, 40, goes missing in Fife while visiting from Dumfries

A man has been reported missing while visiting Fife from Dumfries.

Derek Marshall, 40, who also uses the surname Laidlaw, was last seen in the Muirhead area of central Fife on Saturday morning.

He had been visiting the area from Dumfries when he suggested to a member of the public that he planned to walk to Dundee.

Derek is described as being about 5ft 8ins in height, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and blue jeans.

Concerns for welfare ‘continue to grow’

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, from Glenrothes police station, said: “As time passes, our concerns for Derek’s welfare continue to grow.

“We are appealing to anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or who may have seen him in Fife or Tayside over the weekend, to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information on Derek is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1751 of May 14.