New Kennoway pump track gearing up to open this summer

By Claire Warrender
May 17 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 17 2022, 10.22am
The Kennoway pump track
The new pump track will open this summer.

A competition-standard pump track for bikers, skateboarders and roller-bladers is due to open in Levenmouth this summer.

The £180,000 flood-lit facility in Kennoway has been three years in the making.

And while it will be used by a range of local organisations, it is hoped it will also become a destination for people from miles around.

Scooter riders and wheelchair users will also be able to use the track following the official launch.

Gavin Harrower, the man behind the Kennoway pump track plans, said: “It’s quite a big deal.

“There’s been a lot of work over the last three years so this will be something to celebrate.”

Kennoway pump track already excavated

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be used by riders “pumping”.

This means they generate momentum through up and down body movements rather than pedalling or pushing.

Work began in the grounds of Sandy Brae Community Centre last month.

And the old, outdated BMX track has already been excavated to create bumps and berms of different heights.

Kennoway pump track will be lit by eight low-energy LED floodlights, mounted on four galvanised steel columns.

These have been positioned to provide a consistent light spread over the track and to limit light pollution for nearby residents.

Some of the funding for the long-awaited project came from Scottish Cycling.

And the remainder came through crowdfunding and a grant from the £10 million Levenmouth Reconnected fund.

‘A real destination for people’

The fund was announced when the Levenmouth Rail Link was approved to maximise the opportunities for the area.

And it provided £43,754 for the Kennoway pump track.

Gavin added: “With the railway line going in, I think this is a real destination for people and, with the right infrastructure, we can make sure there are active travel routes up to the pump track.

“People can get off the train at Cameron Bridge or Leven, and there will be ways to get up to the track.

“People do tend to travel to these things and test out the latest tracks.

“And if they like it, they will come back again.”

The Levenmouth Reconnected Programme is still accepting applications for grant funding.

Further information can be found online here.

