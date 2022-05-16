Thousands of bins unemptied in Dunfermline as council battles staff absences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of bins unemptied in Dunfermline as council battles staff absences

By Alasdair Clark
May 16 2022, 4.11pm Updated: May 17 2022, 6.11am
Around 4,000 bin collections were missed last week in the Dunfermline area.

Thousands of bins have been left full in Dunfermline as Fife Council struggles with staff absences.

Around 4,000 homes waiting for their green bin to be collected were affected, predominantly in the Dunfermline and West Fife area.

Newly elected Dunfermline South councillor Cara Hilton says some constituents have been told they could have to wait another four weeks before the next collection.

Fife Council says last week’s missed collections are due to staff absences and vehicle issues.

Sandy Anderson, the council’s waste operation service manager, said:  “Our crews work hard to collect all of Fife’s bins each week, but sometimes that’s not always possible.

“Our service in West Fife is currently affected by staff absences and vehicle issues and around 4,000 properties did not have their green bin picked up last week.”

Missed collections will not be rescheduled

Mr Anderson says those affected should take their bin back in if it has not been collected.

“We’ll get them on the next due collection date,” he added.

Issues can be reported to at www.fife.gov.uk/missedbins and information about service disruption is available at www.fife.gov.uk/closures.

Ms Hilton says she is worried the delay could cause litter problems as bins are already overflowing.

Litter concerns

She said: “I’ve been contacted by many local residents unhappy that not only have green bins not been collected but that they are now being told to wait another four weeks for the next uplift.

“Most peoples green bins are already full to bursting and waiting another four weeks is simply not an option.

“We’re already seeing plastic waste from overflowing bins being blown around our streets.

“We need a solution to this ongoing issue otherwise the already big litter issue in Dunfermline will only get much worse.”

The revolting litter found by the roadside and the Fife workers who risk their lives to tackle it

