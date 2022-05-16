Thousands of bins unemptied in Dunfermline as council battles staff absences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of bins have been left full in Dunfermline as Fife Council struggles with staff absences.

Around 4,000 homes waiting for their green bin to be collected were affected, predominantly in the Dunfermline and West Fife area.

Newly elected Dunfermline South councillor Cara Hilton says some constituents have been told they could have to wait another four weeks before the next collection.

Fife Council says last week’s missed collections are due to staff absences and vehicle issues.

Sandy Anderson, the council’s waste operation service manager, said: “Our crews work hard to collect all of Fife’s bins each week, but sometimes that’s not always possible.

“Our service in West Fife is currently affected by staff absences and vehicle issues and around 4,000 properties did not have their green bin picked up last week.”

Missed collections will not be rescheduled

Mr Anderson says those affected should take their bin back in if it has not been collected.

“We’ll get them on the next due collection date,” he added.

Issues can be reported to at www.fife.gov.uk/missedbins and information about service disruption is available at www.fife.gov.uk/closures.

Ms Hilton says she is worried the delay could cause litter problems as bins are already overflowing.

Litter concerns

She said: “I’ve been contacted by many local residents unhappy that not only have green bins not been collected but that they are now being told to wait another four weeks for the next uplift.

“Most peoples green bins are already full to bursting and waiting another four weeks is simply not an option.

“We’re already seeing plastic waste from overflowing bins being blown around our streets.

“We need a solution to this ongoing issue otherwise the already big litter issue in Dunfermline will only get much worse.”