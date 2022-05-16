A92: Road reopens after car flips near Kilmany

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car flipped on its roof on the busy A92 in Fife on Monday evening.

Drivers faced delays in both directions after the incident near Kilmany.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the one-vehicle crash near the Fife village.

It is understood there are no reports of any serious injuries from the incident, which happened shortly after 5pm.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the collision has been cleared just after 7pm with all lanes were running in both directions.

CLEAR✅ ⌚️19:09#A92 All lanes now running in both directions at Kilmany following an earlier collision@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 16, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesman said : “Around 5.15pm on Monday, police were called to the A92 near Gauldry, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“The vehicle was recovered and the road reopened at around 7.15pm.”