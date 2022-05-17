Anger as vandals violently trash dozens of newly planted trees in Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anger as vandals violently trash dozens of newly planted trees in Cupar

By Michael Alexander
May 17 2022, 5.15pm Updated: May 17 2022, 5.21pm
Vandalised trees at Moathill, Cupar
Vandalised trees at Moathill, Cupar

Environmentally-conscious volunteers “will not be deterred” by vandals who destroyed dozens of newly planted trees in Cupar.

Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network confirmed that during the night of Sunday May 15, vandals snapped over 20 standard trees recently planted by Fife Council on Moat Hill.

Vandals also ripped out around 100 saplings which were recently planted by Sustainable Cupar.

Joint working

For the past year, Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network has been working with Fife Council to plant trees in Cupar.

This spring the group planted Woodland Trust trees around the larger trees which had been planted by the council.

As police continue to investigate and with anger at the vandalism being expressed across the community, Sustainable Cupar volunteers confirmed on Tuesday they have saved about 60 of the vandalised small trees.

Vandalised trees at Moathill, Cupar

These will be planted out somewhere else at a later date.

However, Sustainable Cupar spokesperson Sarah Davidson said they will not let the destructive acts put them off.

Undeterred

“This aggressive act will not deter the group,” she said.

“In fact it will give the group more vigour to find areas locally to plant trees.

“Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network have a group of over 60 volunteers ready to plant trees.

“The group would like to hear from people who own land and who would like to plant trees on it.

“We fundraise for trees, so the group can provide experience re-planning and we have a large tree planting team.

“We can also fund the trees. If you have a large garden and you want to do your bit for climate change, think about planting a small orchard.

“If you have a small field plant this with native trees and if you own a farm contact us to help you plant new hedges.

“We especially want to hear from land owners whose land has the river running through it.

“Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network is working with the Eden Angling Association to get more trees along the south side of the River Eden as this will help keep the temperature of the river down as we experience climate change.”

*To contact Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network go to the website sustainablecupar.org.uk

