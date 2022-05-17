Anger as vandals violently trash dozens of newly planted trees in Cupar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Environmentally-conscious volunteers “will not be deterred” by vandals who destroyed dozens of newly planted trees in Cupar.

Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network confirmed that during the night of Sunday May 15, vandals snapped over 20 standard trees recently planted by Fife Council on Moat Hill.

Vandals also ripped out around 100 saplings which were recently planted by Sustainable Cupar.

Joint working

For the past year, Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network has been working with Fife Council to plant trees in Cupar.

This spring the group planted Woodland Trust trees around the larger trees which had been planted by the council.

As police continue to investigate and with anger at the vandalism being expressed across the community, Sustainable Cupar volunteers confirmed on Tuesday they have saved about 60 of the vandalised small trees.

These will be planted out somewhere else at a later date.

However, Sustainable Cupar spokesperson Sarah Davidson said they will not let the destructive acts put them off.

Undeterred

“This aggressive act will not deter the group,” she said.

“In fact it will give the group more vigour to find areas locally to plant trees.

“Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network have a group of over 60 volunteers ready to plant trees.

“The group would like to hear from people who own land and who would like to plant trees on it.

“We fundraise for trees, so the group can provide experience re-planning and we have a large tree planting team.

“We can also fund the trees. If you have a large garden and you want to do your bit for climate change, think about planting a small orchard.

“If you have a small field plant this with native trees and if you own a farm contact us to help you plant new hedges.

“We especially want to hear from land owners whose land has the river running through it.

“Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network is working with the Eden Angling Association to get more trees along the south side of the River Eden as this will help keep the temperature of the river down as we experience climate change.”

*To contact Sustainable Cupar Climate Action Network go to the website sustainablecupar.org.uk