Driver taken to hospital after car flips on Fife road swerving to avoid deer

A driver had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday after their car flipped as they swerved to avoid deer in Fife.

Police Scotland confirmed officers responded to reports of the single-vehicle road collision on the A911 between Windygates and Glenrothes.

A force spokesman says a 47-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to be checked over following the incident shortly after 10pm on Tuesday.

It is thought the driver had swerved to avoid two deer on the road before the car rolled on to its roof.

The spokesman said: “Police Scotland were called to a single vehicle crash on the A911 close to Windygates in Fife at 10.10pm on May 17.

“The 47-year-old driver of a blue Peugeot 207 had swerved to avoid two deer that had strayed onto the road and the car ended up rolling onto its roof.

“Traffic flow was restricted for a short time while officers dealt with the incident but was fully reopened a short time later.

“The driver was conveyed by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to be checked over.”