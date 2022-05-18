Driver taken to hospital after car flips on Fife road swerving to avoid deer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Driver taken to hospital after car flips on Fife road swerving to avoid deer

By Alasdair Clark
May 18 2022, 11.26am Updated: May 18 2022, 6.23pm
The A911 near Windygates.
The A911 near Windygates.

A driver had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday after their car flipped as they swerved to avoid deer in Fife.

Police Scotland confirmed officers responded to reports of the single-vehicle road collision on the A911 between Windygates and Glenrothes.

A force spokesman says a 47-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to be checked over following the incident shortly after 10pm on Tuesday.

It is thought the driver had swerved to avoid two deer on the road before the car rolled on to its roof.

47-year-old driver taken to hospital

The spokesman said: “Police Scotland were called to a single vehicle crash on the A911 close to Windygates in Fife at 10.10pm on May 17.

“The 47-year-old driver of a blue Peugeot 207 had swerved to avoid two deer that had strayed onto the road and the car ended up rolling onto its roof.

“Traffic flow was restricted for a short time while officers dealt with the incident but was fully reopened a short time later.

“The driver was conveyed by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to be checked over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier