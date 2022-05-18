Police say no crime committed in Glenrothes sex attack probe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault in Glenrothes say they have established that no crime was committed.

Officers were told a woman had been attacked at around 1am on Saturday April 30, near the Styx nightclub.

Locals reported a large police presence in the area in the days following the reported incident.

Officers later appealed for help in tracking down several potential witnesses.

But police now say they have exhausted all lines of inquiry and have concluded that no crime was committed.

‘We take every report seriously’

A force spokesperson said: “Officers who were carrying out inquiries into a report of a serious sexual assault in Glenrothes want to thank the public for coming forward following the appeals for information.

“The incident was reported to have taken place near to the wooded area on Caskieberran Road around 1am on Saturday April 30.

“All lines of inquiry have now been completed following a comprehensive investigation.”

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “We want to thank all of those who came forward with information and we are content that no crime has occurred.

“Anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime can always contact police, we take every report seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”

The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is open from 6pm-midnight, every night, 365 days a year. Call free 08088 01 03 02.