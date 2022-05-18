Police say no crime committed in Glenrothes sex attack probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police say no crime committed in Glenrothes sex attack probe

By Alasdair Clark
May 18 2022, 11.25am Updated: May 18 2022, 1.18pm
Alleged sexual assault scene in Glenrothes
Police in the area the attack was reported (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault in Glenrothes say they have established that no crime was committed.

Officers were told a woman had been attacked at around 1am on Saturday April 30, near the Styx nightclub.

Locals reported a large police presence in the area in the days following the reported incident.

Officers later appealed for help in tracking down several potential witnesses.

But police now say they have exhausted all lines of inquiry and have concluded that no crime was committed.

‘We take every report seriously’

A force spokesperson said: “Officers who were carrying out inquiries into a report of a serious sexual assault in Glenrothes want to thank the public for coming forward following the appeals for information.

“The incident was reported to have taken place near to the wooded area on Caskieberran Road around 1am on Saturday April 30.

“All lines of inquiry have now been completed following a comprehensive investigation.”

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “We want to thank all of those who came forward with information and we are content that no crime has occurred.

“Anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime can always contact police, we take every report seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”

The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is open from 6pm-midnight, every night, 365 days a year. Call free 08088 01 03 02.

