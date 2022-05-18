Logan Carrie: Anger as memorial to Glenrothes boy, 9, trashed by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Logan Carrie: Anger as memorial to Glenrothes boy, 9, trashed by vandals

By Neil Henderson
May 18 2022, 3.01pm Updated: May 18 2022, 3.18pm
Robert Brown with a photo of grandson Logan Carrie, and the memorial.
Robert Brown with a photo of grandson Logan Carrie, and the memorial.

The family of a boy killed while crossing the A92 in Fife say they are devastated after vandals trashed a memorial in his name.

The planter was installed at Cadham Shopping Centre after Logan Carrie was killed in Glenrothes in 2015.

Flowers and soil from the planter were left strewn across the pavement on Wednesday, and other parts of it were broken.

Robert Brown, Logan’s grandfather, told The Courier it was a “devastating blow”.

‘Complete lack of respect’ for Logan

He said: “It’s heartbreaking to know someone could do such a thing, given that it’s been provided in memory of Logan.

“Whoever is responsible has shown a complete lack of respect for what that planter stands for.

“It was vandalised a long while back but has stood there for a good few years without any bother.

“That’s why news that it’s been destroyed comes as a devastating blow to me and my family.”

Debris from the memorial planter.

Cadham Pharmacy owner Bernadette Brown, who provided the memorial, described the vandals as “despicable”.

She said: “It’s just so sad that yobs have seen fit to destroy such a personal and poignant reminder of the the little boy’s life.

“We think the damage has occurred overnight as it was found like this as people arrived to open up.

“I’ve had to break the news to Logan’s mum and twin brother and both are distraught, as will be the vast majority of people in Cadham.

We are already looking to replace the memorial with something bigger and stronger that cannot be vandalised

“We will be checking CCTV in the hope those idiots responsible for this have been captured on film and we’ve informed the police.

“It’s disgusting to see such damage but we will not be beaten.

“We are already looking to replace the memorial with something bigger and stronger that cannot be vandalised.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Logan’s death sparked safety drive

Logan’s death was the 17th fatality on the A92 in a decade.

It sparked a huge public outcry for the stretch of road between Cadham and Balfarg junctions to be made safer.

A four-year fight by Logan’s family, which even saw two Scottish Government transport ministers visit the crash site, eventually resulted in a pedestrian crossing being installed in 2019.

That success also acted as a catalyst for a number of other safety improvements to be introduced including a redesign of nearby Balfarg junction.

[[title]]

[[text]]

