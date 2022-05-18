Logan Carrie: Anger as memorial to Glenrothes boy, 9, trashed by vandals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a boy killed while crossing the A92 in Fife say they are devastated after vandals trashed a memorial in his name.

The planter was installed at Cadham Shopping Centre after Logan Carrie was killed in Glenrothes in 2015.

Flowers and soil from the planter were left strewn across the pavement on Wednesday, and other parts of it were broken.

Robert Brown, Logan’s grandfather, told The Courier it was a “devastating blow”.

‘Complete lack of respect’ for Logan

He said: “It’s heartbreaking to know someone could do such a thing, given that it’s been provided in memory of Logan.

“Whoever is responsible has shown a complete lack of respect for what that planter stands for.

“It was vandalised a long while back but has stood there for a good few years without any bother.

“That’s why news that it’s been destroyed comes as a devastating blow to me and my family.”

Cadham Pharmacy owner Bernadette Brown, who provided the memorial, described the vandals as “despicable”.

She said: “It’s just so sad that yobs have seen fit to destroy such a personal and poignant reminder of the the little boy’s life.

“We think the damage has occurred overnight as it was found like this as people arrived to open up.

“I’ve had to break the news to Logan’s mum and twin brother and both are distraught, as will be the vast majority of people in Cadham.

We are already looking to replace the memorial with something bigger and stronger that cannot be vandalised

“We will be checking CCTV in the hope those idiots responsible for this have been captured on film and we’ve informed the police.

“It’s disgusting to see such damage but we will not be beaten.

“We are already looking to replace the memorial with something bigger and stronger that cannot be vandalised.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Logan’s death sparked safety drive

Logan’s death was the 17th fatality on the A92 in a decade.

It sparked a huge public outcry for the stretch of road between Cadham and Balfarg junctions to be made safer.

A four-year fight by Logan’s family, which even saw two Scottish Government transport ministers visit the crash site, eventually resulted in a pedestrian crossing being installed in 2019.

That success also acted as a catalyst for a number of other safety improvements to be introduced including a redesign of nearby Balfarg junction.