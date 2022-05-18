Man treated by paramedics after lorry topples in Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been treated by medics after a lorry toppled in a Fife crash.

A car and HGV collided on the A91 on Wednesday afternoon, near Clayton Caravan Park, between Dairsie and Guardbridge.

No -one was required to be taken to hospital but one man, understood to be the driver of the lorry, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Tailbacks

Witnesses described seeing the overturned lorry and a smashed car.

The crash caused long tailbacks while emergency services worked to make the area safe and treat the casualty.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving an HGV and a car on the A91 east of Dairsie, around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and one man received treatment at the scene.

“The road is open and vehicle recovery has been arranged.”