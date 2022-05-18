Car and bus crash causes ‘havoc’ in Kelty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crash between a bus and a car in Kelty caused havoc at teatime on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Main Street just after 4.30pm.

No serious injuries were reported.

One eye-witness said the street was totally blocked by the collision.

The road remained closed for just over an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 18, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a bus and a car on Main Street in Kelty.

“Emergency services attended at the scene and no serious injuries were reported.”

“The road was closed to allow for vehicle recovery to take place and fully reopened at around 5.50pm.”