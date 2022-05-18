Car and bus crash causes ‘havoc’ in Kelty By Lindsey Hamilton May 18 2022, 8.40pm Updated: May 18 2022, 8.48pm The collision between the bus and car in Main Street, Kelty. Pic courtesy of Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A crash between a bus and a car in Kelty caused havoc at teatime on Wednesday. The incident happened in Main Street just after 4.30pm. No serious injuries were reported. The crash was said to have caused “havoc”. Pic courtesy of Fife Jammer Locations One eye-witness said the street was totally blocked by the collision. The road remained closed for just over an hour. No serious injuries reported A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 18, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a bus and a car on Main Street in Kelty. “Emergency services attended at the scene and no serious injuries were reported.” “The road was closed to allow for vehicle recovery to take place and fully reopened at around 5.50pm.” BREAKING: Emergency services race to fire at derelict Kirkcaldy community centre Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man treated by paramedics after lorry topples in Fife crash Driver taken to hospital after car flips on Fife road swerving to avoid deer Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with bus Watch as huge bus gets stuck on Dundee street