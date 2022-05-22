IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the outdoors at the 200th Fife Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the outdoors at the 200th Fife Show

By Claire Warrender and Emma Grady
May 22 2022, 1.54pm
The 200th Fife Show. It's one of Scotland's most popular agricultural show and can attract up to 8,000 people. No 67 champion Shelby Beth Thomson.
More than 8,000 people made their way to Cupar on Saturday for the 200th Fife Show

The annual agriculture extravaganza was even bigger and better than ever this year as organisers marked the milestone anniversary.

The show is one of the biggest in Scotland’s agricultural calendar.

And it brings farming and the community together with a mixture of livestock and family fun.

This year offered falconry, ferret racing and gundogs, as well as a chance to have a go at fly fishing.

And there was a popular pet show, with classes for hamsters, rabbits, guinea pics and a variety of other pets.

Young farmers competed in a tug o’ war while children were well catered for with activities, shows and amusements.

Other displays included vintage tractors, home produce and art and crafts.

And a 200th anniversary time tunnel provided information on the history of the Fife Show.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there and captured some of the fun.

The Champion of Champions The Charolais Champions Brailes Livestock Burradon Raquel Bill Gray presents the trophy to Rob Coney
Cammy Wilson of the Sheep game gives a sheep shearing demonstration
Rory Orr leads out Lomond Sophie 154 in the Young Handlers category
Ava Butt champion 20 month pure bred
Youngsters enjoy the rides at the fun fair
Young farmers tug of war underway
Ride with pride
Showjumping was a draw for some at the show
Youngsters having fun on the slides
The time tunnel charted farming methods over the last 200 years years to coincide with the shows anniversary
Scarecrows on display
Visitors had the opportunity to try their hand at archery
Together we can win
Tractors make everything better
Owners and their dogs during the dog show
Happiness is time spent with horses
Birds of prey on show
In the country, we like to think our tractors are good-looking. Just look at that bright orange
Youngster demonstrating ploughing methods over the years
Fun day out with family, friends and tractors
Horses make a landscape look even more beautiful
Tractors. Because digging in the dirt is fun
Heart is where the tractors are.
No 62 British Blues Champion Craig Drysdale Kinnesswood Rizzle-Kicks reserve champion of champion
Band on a parade
Nothing better than vintage carts and horses
Overall champion Texel Gimmer A&R Campbell
Relaxing in the hay bales
Dairy interbreed 180 A&S lawrie Cuthill Towers Addiction Peony
One way of keeping your dog under control at the show
Looking sheepish
Recipients of Long Service awards pose with their awards after the short ceremony
No 31 Belted Galloway Champion L & R Brown Brodale Dreama Helena
Just another happy cow
Happy dog
All sheeps and sizes.
A young boy and calf

 

Fife Show celebrates 200 years as crowds return in force to Cupar

