IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the outdoors at the 200th Fife Show By Claire Warrender and Emma Grady May 22 2022, 1.54pm The 200th Fife Show. It's one of Scotland's most popular agricultural show and can attract up to 8,000 people. No 67 champion Shelby Beth Thomson. More than 8,000 people made their way to Cupar on Saturday for the 200th Fife Show The annual agriculture extravaganza was even bigger and better than ever this year as organisers marked the milestone anniversary. The show is one of the biggest in Scotland's agricultural calendar. And it brings farming and the community together with a mixture of livestock and family fun. This year offered falconry, ferret racing and gundogs, as well as a chance to have a go at fly fishing. And there was a popular pet show, with classes for hamsters, rabbits, guinea pics and a variety of other pets. Young farmers competed in a tug o' war while children were well catered for with activities, shows and amusements. Other displays included vintage tractors, home produce and art and crafts. And a 200th anniversary time tunnel provided information on the history of the Fife Show. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there and captured some of the fun. The Champion of Champions The Charolais Champions Brailes Livestock Burradon Raquel Bill Gray presents the trophy to Rob Coney Cammy Wilson of the Sheep game gives a sheep shearing demonstration Rory Orr leads out Lomond Sophie 154 in the Young Handlers category Ava Butt champion 20 month pure bred Youngsters enjoy the rides at the fun fair Young farmers tug of war underway Ride with pride Showjumping was a draw for some at the show Youngsters having fun on the slides The time tunnel charted farming methods over the last 200 years years to coincide with the shows anniversary Scarecrows on display Visitors had the opportunity to try their hand at archery Together we can win Tractors make everything better Owners and their dogs during the dog show Happiness is time spent with horses Birds of prey on show In the country, we like to think our tractors are good-looking. Just look at that bright orange Youngster demonstrating ploughing methods over the years Fun day out with family, friends and tractors Horses make a landscape look even more beautiful Tractors. Because digging in the dirt is fun Heart is where the tractors are. No 62 British Blues Champion Craig Drysdale Kinnesswood Rizzle-Kicks reserve champion of champion Band on a parade Nothing better than vintage carts and horses Overall champion Texel Gimmer A&R Campbell Relaxing in the hay bales Dairy interbreed 180 A&S lawrie Cuthill Towers Addiction Peony One way of keeping your dog under control at the show Looking sheepish Recipients of Long Service awards pose with their awards after the short ceremony No 31 Belted Galloway Champion L & R Brown Brodale Dreama Helena Just another happy cow Happy dog All sheeps and sizes. A young boy and calf