IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the outdoors at the 200th Fife Show

More than 8,000 people made their way to Cupar on Saturday for the 200th Fife Show

The annual agriculture extravaganza was even bigger and better than ever this year as organisers marked the milestone anniversary.

The show is one of the biggest in Scotland’s agricultural calendar.

And it brings farming and the community together with a mixture of livestock and family fun.

This year offered falconry, ferret racing and gundogs, as well as a chance to have a go at fly fishing.

And there was a popular pet show, with classes for hamsters, rabbits, guinea pics and a variety of other pets.

Young farmers competed in a tug o’ war while children were well catered for with activities, shows and amusements.

Other displays included vintage tractors, home produce and art and crafts.

And a 200th anniversary time tunnel provided information on the history of the Fife Show.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there and captured some of the fun.