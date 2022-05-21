Man arrested following major emergency response at Kirkcaldy block of flats By James Simpson May 21 2022, 2.54pm Updated: May 21 2022, 2.55pm Police and ambulance crews on Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife jammer locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man in his thirties has been arrested following a major emergency response at a Kirkcaldy block of flats. Several police units swooped on Invertiel Terrace shortly before 8am on Saturday morning. Three police units at the scene on Saturday morning. Image: Fife jammer locations Officers in riot gear were part of the police operation before a 34-year-old man was arrested. Those living nearby confirmed paramedics and the fire service were also at the scene during the incident. Police Scotland A spokesman for the force confirmed there was “no threat to the wider community”. He said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace in Kirkcaldy around 7.35am on Saturday, 21 May, 2022. “Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. “The incident was contained to a single property, no one was injured and there was no threat to the wider community.” £21k lawnmower thief told ‘bring a bag’ to Kirkcaldy court after lying to social workers Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man, 32, arrested in connection with death of Samuel Hamilton Officer who punched Sheku Bayoh on the ground insists his actions were reasonable Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death at house in Tuebrook Devastation after homes damaged following caravan blaze at Kennoway housing estate