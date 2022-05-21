Man arrested following major emergency response at Kirkcaldy block of flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man arrested following major emergency response at Kirkcaldy block of flats

By James Simpson
May 21 2022, 2.54pm Updated: May 21 2022, 2.55pm
Police and ambulance crews on Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife jammer locations
Police and ambulance crews on Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife jammer locations

A man in his thirties has been arrested following a major emergency response at a Kirkcaldy block of flats.

Several police units swooped on Invertiel Terrace shortly before 8am on Saturday morning.

Three police units at the scene on Saturday morning. Image: Fife jammer locations

Officers in riot gear were part of the police operation before a 34-year-old man was arrested.

Those living nearby confirmed paramedics and the fire service were also at the scene during the incident.

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force confirmed there was “no threat to the wider community”.

He said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace in Kirkcaldy around 7.35am on Saturday, 21 May, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The incident was contained to a single property, no one was injured and there was no threat to the wider community.”

