Man arrested following major emergency response at Kirkcaldy block of flats

A man in his thirties has been arrested following a major emergency response at a Kirkcaldy block of flats.

Several police units swooped on Invertiel Terrace shortly before 8am on Saturday morning.

Officers in riot gear were part of the police operation before a 34-year-old man was arrested.

Those living nearby confirmed paramedics and the fire service were also at the scene during the incident.

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force confirmed there was “no threat to the wider community”.

He said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace in Kirkcaldy around 7.35am on Saturday, 21 May, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The incident was contained to a single property, no one was injured and there was no threat to the wider community.”