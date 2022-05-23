Adult and child, 7, rescued from busy Firth of Forth shipping lane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An adult and a seven-year-old child had to be rescued from a busy shipping lane in the Firth of Forth on Sunday.

Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat crew were scrambled after the alarm was raised at 12.35pm to a boat stranded off the Fife coast.

A short time later, using direction-finding equipment, the crew located the stricken five-metre pleasure boat between Newhaven and Burntisland.

On reaching the vessel they found two people onboard, one of which was a seven-year-old child.

The vessel had lost power due to a suspected electrical fault.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI station said: “The vessel was then taken under tow into Burntisland to avoid it becoming a hazard to shipping.

“Both people on the boat were wearing suitable clothing and lifejackets.”