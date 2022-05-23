Adult and child, 7, rescued from busy Firth of Forth shipping lane By Neil Henderson May 23 2022, 8.40am Updated: May 23 2022, 8.41am 0 The Kinghorn lifeboat crew was scrambled after reports of a vessel stranded in the Firth of Forth. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An adult and a seven-year-old child had to be rescued from a busy shipping lane in the Firth of Forth on Sunday. Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat crew were scrambled after the alarm was raised at 12.35pm to a boat stranded off the Fife coast. A short time later, using direction-finding equipment, the crew located the stricken five-metre pleasure boat between Newhaven and Burntisland. On reaching the vessel they found two people onboard, one of which was a seven-year-old child. The vessel had lost power due to a suspected electrical fault. A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI station said: “The vessel was then taken under tow into Burntisland to avoid it becoming a hazard to shipping. “Both people on the boat were wearing suitable clothing and lifejackets.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boat sinks at Fife beach despite lifeboat rescue efforts VIDEO: Moment ‘extremely cold and tired’ kayaker rescued from Firth of Forth ‘I fell 15ft from Fife cliffs after a party – but a mobile app saved my life’ VIDEO: RNLI crew man Donnie cheered home as he completes epic Firth of Forth swim