St Andrews Eco Hub opens its one stop advice shop in former bookies

A new one stop shop for energy and eco advice has opened in St Andrews.

The St Andrews Environmental Network has thrown open the doors to its Eco Hub in a former Ladbrokes bookies.

And staff say the odds are its a positive step for the charity, which is seeing more and more people as energy costs rise.

The premises in Kinnessburn Road offers help for people who want to reduce their gas and electricity bills.

And it also provides advice on sustainability and carbon reduction, as well as a refill shop.

It’s the third move for the Network since the start of the Covid pandemic and staff have worked on the renovation over several months.

The group previously tried to use community asset transfer powers to obtain St Mary’s Place in the town’s Market Street.

But councillors turned down their request. They said there was not enough evidence about how the group would fund the initial proposal.

The charity runs 11 carbon-saving and sustainability projects in the community.

And they say it makes sense to house them all under one roof, close to the town centre.

St Andrews Eco Hub services are in demand

Worker Sophie Craig said: “We’ve been providing energy advice for residents in north east Fife and Glenrothes for many years.

“But with constant increases in the cost of living we’re much more in demand than before.

“It’s been non-stop lately and we want people to know the St Andrews Eco Hub is here and ready to help.

“Our goal is to help people find out how to use energy in a more effective way and not get into debt.”

St Andrews Environmental Network has a team of energy advisers who operate under the Cosy Kingdom banner.

And it also has a community garden and runs the popular St Andrews Beach Wheelchair scheme.

In addition, the public can drop off supplies for the StAndReuse project, run in partnership with Transition University of St Andrews.

The hub is open from Monday to Friday.