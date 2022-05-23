St Andrews Eco Hub opens its one stop advice shop in former bookies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Eco Hub opens its one stop advice shop in former bookies

By Claire Warrender
May 23 2022, 11.23am Updated: May 23 2022, 1.02pm
Sophie Craig and Lynn Brady of the St Andrews Eco Hub
Sophie Craig chats to energy adviser Lynn Brady. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

A new one stop shop for energy and eco advice has opened in St Andrews.

The St Andrews Environmental Network has thrown open the doors to its Eco Hub in a former Ladbrokes bookies.

And staff say the odds are its a positive step for the charity, which is seeing more and more people as energy costs rise.

St Andrews Eco Hub manager, Jane Kell with one of the hoppers which will be used in the refill shop. Picture Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The premises in Kinnessburn Road offers help for people who want to reduce their gas and electricity bills.

And it also provides advice on sustainability and carbon reduction, as well as a refill shop.

It’s the third move for the Network since the start of the Covid pandemic and staff have worked on the renovation over several months.

The group previously tried to use community asset transfer powers to obtain St Mary’s Place in the town’s Market Street.

But councillors turned down their request. They said there was not enough evidence about how the group would fund the initial proposal.

The charity runs 11 carbon-saving and sustainability projects in the community.

And they say it makes sense to house them all under one roof, close to the town centre.

St Andrews Eco Hub services are in demand

Worker Sophie Craig said: “We’ve been providing energy advice for residents in north east Fife and Glenrothes for many years.

“But with constant increases in the cost of living we’re much more in demand than before.

“It’s been non-stop lately and we want people to know the St Andrews Eco Hub is here and ready to help.

“Our goal is to help people find out how to use energy in a more effective way and not get into debt.”

St Andrews Environmental Network has a team of energy advisers who operate under the Cosy Kingdom banner.

And it also has a community garden and runs the popular St Andrews Beach Wheelchair scheme.

In addition, the public can drop off supplies for the StAndReuse project, run in partnership with Transition University of St Andrews.

The hub is open from Monday to Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]