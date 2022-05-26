Fife foodbank spending £15k per month to combat cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife foodbank spending £15k per month to combat cost of living crisis

By Emma Duncan
May 26 2022, 8.54am Updated: May 26 2022, 9.07am
Local foodbanks are under intense pressure - and the cost of living crisis means it's getting worse.
Local foodbanks are under intense pressure - and the cost of living crisis means it's getting worse.

A Fife foodbank is spending £15,000 every month to keep shelves stocked as the cost of living crisis bites.

Volunteers at Kirkcaldy Foodbank say more families than ever are going hungry and living in poverty as food and energy prices soar.

And they warn the problem will only get worse as more people turn to them for help.

More than 2,000 people rely on the charity for food every month and more than a third (36%) are children.

Donations are given to the foodbank, which has distribution points across Kirkcaldy and one in Burntisland, but these do not go far enough.

Some £15,500 is being spent every month to top up the donations – 50% more than last year and 94% of its expenditure.

In the meantime, the foodbank’s income dropped by £50,000.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank volunteers Liz Gavin and Grace Kinsella.

The group’s new chairman Ian Campbell says the current level of expenditure is “unsustainable”.

The warning was made in the run up to World Hunger Day on May 28.

‘Terrible’ few years

Ian said: “We are extremely proud of our dedicated volunteers who continued to ensure that the most vulnerable in our town and surrounding areas continued to be able to eat throughout what have undoubtedly been a terrible few years.

“Likewise, our wonderful supporters gave a tremendous £141,000 in donations, again in very difficult times.

“But what we cannot escape is the fact that our income fell by approximately half, while our expenditure rose from £142,500 to £198,500.

“In anyone’s books this is unsustainable, so we need to continue to look at ways to make our foodbank work while facing the pressure of rising numbers of people finding themselves in crisis.”

The number of people using Kirkcaldy Foodbank has increased.

Ian called on the people of Kirkcaldy to lobby their politicians for change, to allow people “dignity and a basic income”.

He added: “If there are any institutions or businesses in the local area which could make a direct contribution to help alleviate this poverty, then Kirkcaldy Foodbank would very much like to hear from them.

The foodbank can be contacted at kirkcaldyfoodbank@gmail.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]