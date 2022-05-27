VIDEO: Emergency Fife pit-stop keeps Mazda MX-5 charity convoy on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Emergency Fife pit-stop keeps Mazda MX-5 charity convoy on the road

By Neil Henderson
May 27 2022, 7.40am Updated: May 27 2022, 8.17am

Car enthusiasts in Fife helped keep a convoy of Mazda MX5 owners on the road as they continued on their 1,000-mile trek to John o’ Groats.

The 10-car group made a timely pit-stop at the UK headquarters of the MX-5 Owners Club in Dalgety Bay on Thursday for a well-earned cuppa and a few emergency repairs.

Drivers and their companions were on the fourth leg of a five-day charity drive from Land’s End in a bid to raise £20,000 for the Stand Up To Cancer charity.

The one-off event, finally got under way this week after a two-year delay due to coronavirus.

Some of the vehicles at the MX-5 Owner’s Club in Dalgety Bay.

Claire Parnell, one of the main organisers, told The Courier they group are delighted to finally be on the road.

She said: “The idea was first thought up in 2018 but because of Covid had to be postponed.”

A group photograph at Land’s End before they set off.

She added: “Now that we’re on our way the support from both MX5 owners and the general public has been phenomenal.

“We’ve already raised over £14,000 of our target and are confident of reaching our total by the end of the trip.”

All the vehicles taking part carry the special logo banner.

However, Claire was given an anxious wait as her 31-year-old MX-5, the oldest one in the convoy, needed emergency repairs, including a replacement alternator.

Emergency repairs

Iain Fleming, general manager of the MX-5 Owner’s Club, said it was fate that the mechanical problems occurred as the convoy arrived in Dalgety Bay.

He said: “Claire and husband, Sandy, had suffered a sheered bolt in the alternator so it was all hands on deck to source the replacement items and get the car back to being road worthy.

“It’s just lo lucky it happened as they were within touching distance of the club HQ so we could help.

“They’ve got a lot of open road to cover and had it happened out in the middle of nowhere it could have ended their trip completely.”

£20,000 target for cancer charity

Driver John Hoy said it had been a joy to meet fellow enthusiasts across the UK, who came out to meet the convoy on route and travel part of the journey.

He said’: “Every one of us has been affected by cancer in one way or another, be it a family member or friend.

“Under our Drive Out Cancer banner we thought we’d use our appreciation of the MX-5 towards a worthy cause.”

There is even an MX-5 mascot.

Mazda owners David and Clair Parnell said the support along every mile has been fantastic.

The couple purchased their vintage MX-5 18 months ago and decided to join the convoy.

David and Clare Parnell.

David said: “It can get a bit blustery with the top down but the whole experience has been amazing, with people tooting their horns and making donations wherever we stop.”

The convoy will complete the final leg of the route to John o’ Groats on Friday.

Donations can be made at mx5s-doc.co.uk.

