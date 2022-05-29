Joanna Lumley heading to Kirkcaldy for this year’s Adam Smith Festival of Ideas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joanna Lumley heading to Kirkcaldy for this year’s Adam Smith Festival of Ideas

By Claire Warrender
May 29 2022, 6.00am
Joanna Lumley is coming to Kirkcaldy
Joanna Lumley is the star guest.

Joanna Lumley will be in Kirkcaldy next month as the star guest at this year’s Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress will be interviewed by Scottish comedian Arabella Weir on June 11.

Her appearance at St Bryce Kirk is expected to draw crowds as the festival returns for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

And she’s not the only big name on the guest list.

The preceding night, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown will conduct an online interview with the first female head of the World Trade Organisation.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will make a keynote address on “The Global Cost of Living Crisis”.

‘Kirkcaldy is fighting back’

Mr Brown said he was delighted Kirkcaldy was pushing ahead with arts and cultural events, despite the problems of the last two years.

It follows the cancellation of this year’s Fife Festival of Music and the Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival.

He said: “After the disappointment of the Fife Music Festival, Kirkcaldy is fighting back.

Gordon Brown is the former MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

“Joanna Lumley has agreed to come for the item at the Adam Smith Festival in our town.

“We would love to see people turning out for what promises to be a great event.”

The Adam Smith Festival of Ideas is a major fundraising event by the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

All money raised goes towards initiatives that tackle poverty.

Previous guests include former United Nations chief Kofi Annan and former head of the US Federal Reserve Bank Alan Greenspan.

Joanna Lumley to talk on Gurkha campaign

Joanna Lumley was made a Dame this month as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And Fife Council Provost Jim Leishman plans to make a special presentation to her during her Kirkcaldy appearance in recognition of her contribution to the UK.

A long-standing friend of Mr Brown’s, she is expected to talk about her work to ensure the Gurkhas were given proper recognition with rights of residence in Britain.

Joanna Lumley heads to Kirkcaldy to talk about her work with Gurkhas.

Meanwhile, the online interview with Ms Okonjo-Iweala will focus on her efforts to tackle the vaccine, food, energy and debt emergencies facing all parts of the world.

Mr Brown added: “I would be delighted if people could join online to listen to Mrs Okon-Iweala.

“I worked with Dame Joanna on her campaign to support the Gurkhas.

“And I am looking forward to hearing more from her about her work and career.”

The Festival of Ideas also includes a food and drink fair at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus.

And there is a family fun day at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade.

Both take place on Saturday June 11.

Tickets for Joanna Lumley are available from OnFife and tickets for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are free but you must register with Eventbrite.

