Joanna Lumley heading to Kirkcaldy for this year’s Adam Smith Festival of Ideas

Joanna Lumley will be in Kirkcaldy next month as the star guest at this year’s Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress will be interviewed by Scottish comedian Arabella Weir on June 11.

Her appearance at St Bryce Kirk is expected to draw crowds as the festival returns for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

And she’s not the only big name on the guest list.

The preceding night, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown will conduct an online interview with the first female head of the World Trade Organisation.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will make a keynote address on “The Global Cost of Living Crisis”.

‘Kirkcaldy is fighting back’

Mr Brown said he was delighted Kirkcaldy was pushing ahead with arts and cultural events, despite the problems of the last two years.

It follows the cancellation of this year’s Fife Festival of Music and the Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival.

He said: “After the disappointment of the Fife Music Festival, Kirkcaldy is fighting back.

“Joanna Lumley has agreed to come for the item at the Adam Smith Festival in our town.

“We would love to see people turning out for what promises to be a great event.”

The Adam Smith Festival of Ideas is a major fundraising event by the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

All money raised goes towards initiatives that tackle poverty.

Previous guests include former United Nations chief Kofi Annan and former head of the US Federal Reserve Bank Alan Greenspan.

Joanna Lumley to talk on Gurkha campaign

Joanna Lumley was made a Dame this month as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And Fife Council Provost Jim Leishman plans to make a special presentation to her during her Kirkcaldy appearance in recognition of her contribution to the UK.

A long-standing friend of Mr Brown’s, she is expected to talk about her work to ensure the Gurkhas were given proper recognition with rights of residence in Britain.

Meanwhile, the online interview with Ms Okonjo-Iweala will focus on her efforts to tackle the vaccine, food, energy and debt emergencies facing all parts of the world.

Mr Brown added: “I would be delighted if people could join online to listen to Mrs Okon-Iweala.

“I worked with Dame Joanna on her campaign to support the Gurkhas.

“And I am looking forward to hearing more from her about her work and career.”

The Festival of Ideas also includes a food and drink fair at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus.

And there is a family fun day at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade.

Both take place on Saturday June 11.

Tickets for Joanna Lumley are available from OnFife and tickets for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are free but you must register with Eventbrite.