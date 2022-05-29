Man, 27, rushed to hospital after serious assault in Kirkcaldy By Neil Henderson May 29 2022, 9.54am Updated: May 29 2022, 11.03am The incident occurred on Charlotte Street in Kirkcaldy. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Shopkeeper fined for police rant after he sheltered Fife workers from armed robber Montrose hairdresser ‘violated’ after thief steals cash box from salon As it happened: Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final Friday court round-up — Dog destroyed and cable cut claim