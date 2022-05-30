Allan Bryant: Thousands of leaflets given out in Glenrothes as The Courier steps up campaign over disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Allan Bryant: Thousands of leaflets given out in Glenrothes as The Courier steps up campaign over disappearance

By Sean O'Neil
May 30 2022, 1.10pm Updated: May 30 2022, 1.37pm
Allan's parents, Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan, with campaign billboard for new The Courier documentary
Thousands of leaflets have been distributed around Glenrothes as The Courier steps up a campaign to bring fresh focus to the investigation surrounding the disappearance of Allan Bryant.

Allan was last seen more than eight years ago on November 3 2013 leaving Styx nightclub in the Fife town.

The 23-year-old had been at an engagement party with friends at Leslie Golf Club before travelling to the club which is located less than a mile from his home.

He was then captured on CCTV leaving Styx at 2.02am. This is the last official sighting of him.

New documentary explores disappearance

On Monday, 6,000 leaflets were distributed around his hometown by The Courier to raise awareness of the case as the search for answers goes on.

The leaflets follow the release of our new documentary, A Short Walk Home: The Disappearance of Allan Bryant Jnr, on Sunday evening which shines a fresh light on the case.

Billboard for new Allan Bryant documentary parked outside Styx nightclub in Glenrothes

In the exclusive documentary, The Courier talks to Allan’s parents and brings to public attention witness statements from people at Styx the night Allan went missing.

It reveals claims of multiple disturbances at the club the night Allan vanished and that there was a police presence in the area at the time.

The documentary also highlights police failures in the initial days, weeks and months of the search.

The campaign also saw an A-frame billboard truck driven around Glenrothes by The Courier to coincide with the launch of the documentary and leafleting.

Clinging on to hope

Allan’s parents have spoken of the living “nightmare” they have endured for the past eight years as they continue their fight for answers.

Marie Degan, Allan’s mum, said: “Everything goes through my head.

“We suffer now and we’ll suffer until the end of our days.”

Allan Bryant Snr with billboard for documentary on son’s disappearance.

His dad, Allan Bryant Snr, says he needs to keep believing that they will find their son and get the answers they need.

“We cling on to that little bit of hope,” he said.

“I’ve got to have that little bit of hope that I’m going to find out what happened to my son Allan”

Allan’s disappearance remains an open investigation with the Major Investigation Team (MIT).

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they want to remain anonymous.

Watch our documentary here

A Short Walk Home: Our documentary examines Allan Bryant’s disappearance from Glenrothes

