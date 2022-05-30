Allan Bryant: Thousands of leaflets given out in Glenrothes as The Courier steps up campaign over disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of leaflets have been distributed around Glenrothes as The Courier steps up a campaign to bring fresh focus to the investigation surrounding the disappearance of Allan Bryant.

Allan was last seen more than eight years ago on November 3 2013 leaving Styx nightclub in the Fife town.

The 23-year-old had been at an engagement party with friends at Leslie Golf Club before travelling to the club which is located less than a mile from his home.

He was then captured on CCTV leaving Styx at 2.02am. This is the last official sighting of him.

New documentary explores disappearance

On Monday, 6,000 leaflets were distributed around his hometown by The Courier to raise awareness of the case as the search for answers goes on.

The leaflets follow the release of our new documentary, A Short Walk Home: The Disappearance of Allan Bryant Jnr, on Sunday evening which shines a fresh light on the case.

In the exclusive documentary, The Courier talks to Allan’s parents and brings to public attention witness statements from people at Styx the night Allan went missing.

It reveals claims of multiple disturbances at the club the night Allan vanished and that there was a police presence in the area at the time.

The documentary also highlights police failures in the initial days, weeks and months of the search.

The campaign also saw an A-frame billboard truck driven around Glenrothes by The Courier to coincide with the launch of the documentary and leafleting.

Clinging on to hope

Allan’s parents have spoken of the living “nightmare” they have endured for the past eight years as they continue their fight for answers.

Marie Degan, Allan’s mum, said: “Everything goes through my head.

“We suffer now and we’ll suffer until the end of our days.”

His dad, Allan Bryant Snr, says he needs to keep believing that they will find their son and get the answers they need.

“We cling on to that little bit of hope,” he said.

“I’ve got to have that little bit of hope that I’m going to find out what happened to my son Allan”

Allan’s disappearance remains an open investigation with the Major Investigation Team (MIT).

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they want to remain anonymous.

