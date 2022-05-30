Man and woman charged after disturbance involving teenagers in Glenrothes park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a woman have been charged after a disturbance involving teenagers at a park in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Gilvenbank Park at around 10pm on Saturday.

The nature and scale of the disturbance has not been made clear, but police say no one was injured.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance within Gilvenbank Park in Glenrothes, which was reported to police around 10pm on Saturday.

“No one was injured. The man and woman have been released on undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

Gilvenbank Park is run by Fife Council and has facilities including football pitches, a playpark, a skatepark and a cricket club.