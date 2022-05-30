Driver charged after allegedly speeding at 100mph on M90 in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Driver charged after allegedly speeding at 100mph on M90 in Fife

By Amie Flett
May 30 2022, 4.11pm Updated: May 30 2022, 4.21pm
A man was charged after allegedly driving at 100mph on the M90.
A driver has been charged after they were clocked speeding on the M90.

A 22-year-old man has been charged after he was allegedly clocked speeding at 100mph on the M90.

The man was charged on Sunday at around 8.30pm after he was stopped on the M90 southbound slip road to Halbeath by police.

Officers say the driver was travelling at 100mph.

The driver was allegedly travelling at 100mph on M90 southbound slip road to Halbeath.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “At around 8.30pm on Sunday, road policing officers stopped a Mercedes S500 on the M90 southbound slip road to Halbeath after it was caught travelling at 100mph.

“A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

