Driver charged after allegedly speeding at 100mph on M90 in Fife

A 22-year-old man has been charged after he was allegedly clocked speeding at 100mph on the M90.

The man was charged on Sunday at around 8.30pm after he was stopped on the M90 southbound slip road to Halbeath by police.

Officers say the driver was travelling at 100mph.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “At around 8.30pm on Sunday, road policing officers stopped a Mercedes S500 on the M90 southbound slip road to Halbeath after it was caught travelling at 100mph.

“A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”