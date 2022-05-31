Nurse sanctioned after failing to treat Fife care home resident prior to sepsis death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A nurse working at a Fife care home has been sanctioned after failing to properly treat a resident who later died from sepsis.

The elderly woman, who was living at Tayside View Care Home in Newburgh, was rushed to hospital and died from the condition in 2018.

The Nurse & Midwifery Council (NMC) has now ruled experienced nurse Evelyn Nisbet should have recognised the signs earlier and failed to carry out checks including blood pressure, weight, and urine.

Failure to recognise illness

It said the standard of clinical care provided to the resident, who had only moved into the home two months before, put her at risk of “actual serious harm”.

Although it said no causation between her actions and the death of the resident could be established, it still said her failure to provide appropriate care brought the profession into disrepute.

A ruling published by the watchdog, which refers to the woman as resident A, said: “The charges relate to a failure to either provide or delegate appropriate care to resident A; namely, ensuring that accurate records were kept; that necessary observations were carried out, all of which led to a failure to recognise the extent of resident A’s deteriorating health.”

The Gardens Road home is owned by Abbotsford Care, which runs 11 facilities in Fife.

The company says a “new and enhanced management team” has been put in place as part of a “robust” improvement plan.

The NMC panel found Ms Nisbet had been caring for the woman over 30 shifts during a period of ten weeks, alongside other nurses.

It ruled she should have conditions placed on her practice order for 12 months.

It means she must be supervised at all times while working in the industry and she must inform the NMC whenever she begins a new role.

Nurse felt unsupported in role

The Fife resident began her nursing training in 1977 and started working in care homes 19 years ago.

In her evidence, Ms Nisbet, who admitted all charges, said working at the home was “difficult” and she had wanted to leave for some time before the incident.

She said she decided to stay because residents became upset when staff left as many of them do not have any family.

Ms Nisbet said she felt unsupported and her workload had remained the same despite reducing her hours.

She now works at Pitlair House near the Bow of Fife as a bank nurse and is in charge of clinical care when on shift.

Speaking at the hearing, Ms Nisbet said she felt “terrible” about what happened and was “disappointed” in herself.

Her new manager described her as an “outstanding” nurse and has no concerns about her practice, according to the hearing.

Previous inspection raised concerns

Concerns over a lack of trained staff at the Newburgh home were previously raised after an inspection in July 2019.

The Care Inspectorate also found residents’ basic needs, including access to toilets, could not always be met on time.

The Care Inspectorate now rates the service as “adequate” after its most recent inspection in October 2021.

Robust improvement plan

A spokesperson for Glenrothes-based Abbotsford Care said: “Abbotsford Care fully investigated matters at the time of the incidents however Ms Nisbet left Abbotsford’s employment prior to the conclusion of investigations.

“We reported our concerns to the NMC for their investigations.

“Ms Nisbet was made aware by the company of ways in which she could access further support and guidance from management and senior management within the organisation.

“Abbotsford Care did identify that Tayside View required to undergo additional support and development, which was done with the support of external agencies and a robust improvement programme.

“These events took place some time ago and Abbotsford Tayside View put in place a new and enhanced management team who continue to support the wellbeing of all residents.”