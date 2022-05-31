Nurse sanctioned after failing to treat Fife care home resident prior to sepsis death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Nurse sanctioned after failing to treat Fife care home resident prior to sepsis death

By Jake Keith
May 31 2022, 1.32pm Updated: May 31 2022, 2.58pm
Tayside View care home, Newburgh.
Tayside View care home, Newburgh.

A nurse working at a Fife care home has been sanctioned after failing to properly treat a resident who later died from sepsis.

The elderly woman, who was living at Tayside View Care Home in Newburgh, was rushed to hospital and died from the condition in 2018.

The Nurse & Midwifery Council (NMC) has now ruled experienced nurse Evelyn Nisbet should have recognised the signs earlier and failed to carry out checks including blood pressure, weight, and urine.

Failure to recognise illness

It said the standard of clinical care provided to the resident, who had only moved into the home two months before, put her at risk of “actual serious harm”.

Although it said no causation between her actions and the death of the resident could be established, it still said her failure to provide appropriate care brought the profession into disrepute.

A ruling published by the watchdog, which refers to the woman as resident A, said: “The charges relate to a failure to either provide or delegate appropriate care to resident A; namely, ensuring that accurate records were kept; that necessary observations were carried out, all of which led to a failure to recognise the extent of resident A’s deteriorating health.”

Investigators found the clinical care provided was not good enough. Shutterstock.

The Gardens Road home is owned by Abbotsford Care, which runs 11 facilities in Fife.

The company says a “new and enhanced management team” has been put in place as part of a “robust” improvement plan.

The NMC panel found Ms Nisbet had been caring for the woman over 30 shifts during a period of ten weeks, alongside other nurses.

It ruled she should have conditions placed on her practice order for 12 months.

It means she must be supervised at all times while working in the industry and she must inform the NMC whenever she begins a new role.

Nurse felt unsupported in role

The Fife resident began her nursing training in 1977 and started working in care homes 19 years ago.

In her evidence, Ms Nisbet, who admitted all charges, said working at the home was “difficult” and she had wanted to leave for some time before the incident.

She said she decided to stay because residents became upset when staff left as many of them do not have any family.

Ms Nisbet said she felt unsupported and her workload had remained the same despite reducing her hours.

Tayside View Care Home. Supplied by Google.

She now works at Pitlair House near the Bow of Fife as a bank nurse and is in charge of clinical care when on shift.

Speaking at the hearing, Ms Nisbet said she felt “terrible” about what happened and was “disappointed” in herself.

Her new manager described her as an “outstanding” nurse and has no concerns about her practice, according to the hearing.

Previous inspection raised concerns

Concerns over a lack of trained staff at the Newburgh home were previously raised after an inspection in July 2019.

The Care Inspectorate also found residents’ basic needs, including access to toilets, could not always be met on time.

The Care Inspectorate now rates the service as “adequate” after its most recent inspection in October 2021.

Robust improvement plan

A spokesperson for Glenrothes-based Abbotsford Care said: “Abbotsford Care fully investigated matters at the time of the incidents however Ms Nisbet left Abbotsford’s employment prior to the conclusion of investigations.

“We reported our concerns to the NMC for their investigations.

The care home is in Newburgh in north Fife.

“Ms Nisbet was made aware by the company of ways in which she could access further support and guidance from management and senior management within the organisation.

“Abbotsford Care did identify that Tayside View required to undergo additional support and development, which was done with the support of external agencies and a robust improvement programme.

“These events took place some time ago and Abbotsford Tayside View put in place a new and enhanced management team who continue to support the wellbeing of all residents.”

A Short Walk Home: Our documentary examines Allan Bryant’s disappearance from Glenrothes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]