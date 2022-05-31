The Fife village hosting its Platinum Jubilee celebration in a phone box

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Towns and villages across the UK are hanging up bunting and preparing picnics for full-scale Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

But people living in one Fife village have decided to honour the Queen’s 70-year reign in their own rather small way.

Residents of Blebo Craigs, near Cupar, have launched a royal art exhibition in a phone box they bought for £1 during lockdown.

And almost everyone in the sleepy community has a drawing on display.

Villagers transformed the old red box into a tiny community hub when the village hall was closed in 2020.

They’ve since used it to host Christmas, Easter and Halloween events, as well as a book sale, a craft fair and various art shows.

And they’re delighted to be able to celebrate the Queen in a similar fashion.

Village hall chairwoman Lesley Connell said: “We’re absolutely chuffed we’ve managed to get the whole thing filled up with lots of lovely pictures.”

Platinum Jubilee bunting and fairy lights

Blebo Craigs only has around 100 houses and everyone was issued with a piece of coloured paper designed to look like a large stamp.

The instruction was to fill the space with a Royal-related drawing.

And the result is a display of 48 assorted Queens, corgis, crowns and soldiers.

People can view all the pictures from the outside.

Meanwhile, the inside is filled with bunting and fairy lights.

Lesley added: “It’s really lovely and it’s so wonderful that everyone took part.”

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Blebo Craigs don’t end there, however.

Villagers are gathering on Sunday for a community picnic.

And a plaque commemorating a tree planted as part of the Queen’s Canopy will be unveiled during a trumpet fanfare.

Phone box ‘effectively became our village hall’

The Blebo Craigs phone box became a focal point during the Covid lockdown.

Residents bought it from BT and gave it a paint job before deciding what to use it for.

“It effectively became our village hall,” said Lesley.

One of the first events was the sale of face masks from the box.

And aside from the Platinum Jubilee phone box celebration, it has hosted a variety of different exhibitions and events.

It was filled with balloons for a local girl’s sixth birthday and it was used for the sale of home-made bread.

And it even hosted the annual village flower and produce show last September.