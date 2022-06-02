Cool May puts back re-opening of Dumbarnie Links for a further two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cool May puts back re-opening of Dumbarnie Links for a further two weeks

By Steve Scott
June 2 2022, 10.42am Updated: June 2 2022, 10.46am
Dumbarnie Links hosted the Women's Scottish Open last August.

The acclaimed Dumbarnie Links in Fife will remain closed until the middle of June due to continuing issues with “over-stressed” greens.

Largely regarded as the best new course in Scotland in a decade, Dumbarnie – near Leven – halted play in early May. A cool spring with little grass growth had meant that early season traffic had caused problems with the greens.

The course, designed by Clive Clark, had fast become an essential new stop for golf enthusiasts. Staff were expecting a huge season of play in 2022 with the 150th Open at St Andrews  bringing visitors from all over the world.

With the standard green fee at £270, the loss of a month and half of play and cancellations of bookings has cost the owners a fortune. But general manager David Scott said the hoped-for improvement in the weather had not materialised.

“Due to a very cool May, there were very few days that produced any growth,” he said.

“We didn’t get the recovery we required to get the greens to an acceptable level and quality and so we have pushed back the opening to June 17.”

‘Zero growth’

Play started with a full booking list at Dumbarnie in April. But “zero growth” put stress on the young grass on greens that have only been established for three or four years.

While there has been some improvement to their condition, it’s hoped that an extra two weeks and higher temperatures in June will return the putting surfaces to their best condition.

Dumbarnie Links opened in the midst of the pandemic in 2020. It’s estimated that the course, on 400 acres of the The Balcarres Estate, cost around £11 million to create.

Despite getting no tourist traffic in its first year, the course’s reputation spread quickly through word of mouth from Scottish-based golfers. The course won a clutch of international awards in its first two years.

The course, which stretches to nearly 7000 yards, hosting the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in only its second year.

 

