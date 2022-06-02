Boys aged 11 and 13 reported in connection with Dunfermline peacock death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two boys, aged 11 and 13 have been reported in connection with the death of a peacock in Dunfermline earlier this week.

The 13-year-old has been charged and both boys have been reported to the Youth Justice System.

It comes after one peacock was found dead and another injured following a break-in at the bird’s home in Pittencrieff Park on Monday night.

Malcolm, 11, died and the second peacock, Louis, is recovering with medication.

A fundraiser to repair the aviary and pay for vet bills has raised more than £10,000.

A spokesman for the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group said the generosity shown has helped boost morale.

“Our intention now is just to rally round our volunteers to make sure they are looked after, they are devastated and this has obviously impacted them,” he said.

“We are devastated but the support has lifted the morale.”

Two children identified

A police statement confirmed two children have been reported.

It said: “Following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, on Monday, two children, aged 13 and 11, have been identified in relation to the incident.

“The 13-year-old has been charged in relation to the incident, and both have been reported to the Youth Justice System.”