Home News Fife

Firefighters tackle fire at a property in Ballingry

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 2 2022, 7.17pm Updated: June 2 2022, 8.46pm
The fire happened in Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry.
Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to a house fire in Ballingry, Fife on Thursday.

The fire is thought to have started at 5:25pm and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

The property is in the Kirkland Gardens area of the town.

Firefighters left the scene at 8:30pm.

An onlooker said: “I don’t know what’s happening but there’s a big fire presence.

The fire broke out on Thursday evening. Photo. Rosie Pollard.

“It’s a bit frightening isn’t it? It just happened really quickly.

“Just an awful thing to happen.

“Hopefully everyone is okay and no one is hurt.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the initial call at 5:25pm.

“We were called to a fire at a property in Ballingry, in the Kirkland Gardens area.

“We had three appliances and one height appliance on the scene.

“We received the stop call at 8:30pm.”

