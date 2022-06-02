Firefighters tackle fire at a property in Ballingry By Hannah Ballantyne June 2 2022, 7.17pm Updated: June 2 2022, 8.46pm The fire happened in Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to a house fire in Ballingry, Fife on Thursday. The fire is thought to have started at 5:25pm and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown. The property is in the Kirkland Gardens area of the town. Firefighters left the scene at 8:30pm. An onlooker said: “I don’t know what’s happening but there’s a big fire presence. The fire broke out on Thursday evening. Photo. Rosie Pollard. “It’s a bit frightening isn’t it? It just happened really quickly. “Just an awful thing to happen. “Hopefully everyone is okay and no one is hurt.” Scottish Fire and Rescue A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the initial call at 5:25pm. “We were called to a fire at a property in Ballingry, in the Kirkland Gardens area. “We had three appliances and one height appliance on the scene. “We received the stop call at 8:30pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Plane with three passengers onboard damaged while landing at Dundee Airport Couple ‘thankful’ no one hurt in huge fire at Fife farm cottage outbuildings Tractor veers off road on A92 at Cupar Dundee residents evacuated after fire at Hilltown takeaway