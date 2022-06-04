Emergency crews attend accident at Glenrothes shopping centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The emergency services are in attendance at an accident at a shopping centre in Glenrothes.

The fire service, police and ambulance were all called to the Kingdom Shopping Centre in the Fife town at about 12.49pm on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at the shopping centre’s entrance near to the Rothes Halls.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described the accident, which involves one car, as a “slow impact collision”.

With no people trapped inside the car, crews are working to make it safe.

They added: “The person was released from the car and is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The extent of any injuries is not known but it is believed they are not serious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Lyon Way, Glenrothes, around 12.45pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”