Residents ‘scared’ as horse runs loose through Fife village

Witnesses have reported seeing a horse run loose through the streets of a Fife village on Friday evening.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Townhill, a village north of Dunfermline.

According to reports, the horse came charging into the village from the Townhill country park.

It then veered on to Townhill Road and ran down Main Street.

It is alleged that the horse also hit a car, but any injuries, or further information is not yet known.

Locals also reported to have seen the horse lying on the ground outside the local community centre and felt ‘scared’.

Police have been called in to handle the situation.

‘Doesn’t look good’

Karla Ewing, a local resident, said: “Me and my partner were coming in to Townhill, the horse and cart ran right out from the loch entrance and hit in to a car.

“It got up, then ran down the main street of Townhill.

“Twenty minutes later we drove down and saw the horse and cart was lying on the ground outside the community centre. Doesn’t look good though.”

Sharon Graham said: “The poor horse looked terrified and the cart was empty. It was really scary as we have four small dogs! I felt scared.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson has said: “We are currently dealing with an incident with a horse in the town of Townhill in Fife.

“We received the call to attend at 6:50pm, and officers are dealing with the situation.”