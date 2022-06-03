Residents ‘scared’ as horse runs loose through Fife village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Residents ‘scared’ as horse runs loose through Fife village

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 3 2022, 8.36pm Updated: June 3 2022, 9.13pm
Townhill Fife
The incident happened in the village of Townhill in Fife.

Witnesses have reported seeing a horse run loose through the streets of a Fife village on Friday evening.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Townhill, a village north of Dunfermline.

According to reports, the horse came charging into the village from the Townhill country park.

It then veered on to Townhill Road and ran down Main Street.

It is alleged that the horse also hit a car, but any injuries, or further information is not yet known.

Locals also reported to have seen the horse lying on the ground outside the local community centre and felt ‘scared’.

Police have been called in to handle the situation.

‘Doesn’t look good’

Karla Ewing, a local resident, said: “Me and my partner were coming in to Townhill, the horse and cart ran right out from the loch entrance and hit in to a car.

“It got up, then ran down the main street of Townhill.

“Twenty minutes later we drove down and saw the horse and cart was lying on the ground outside the community centre. Doesn’t look good though.”

Sharon Graham said: “The poor horse looked terrified and the cart was empty. It was really scary as we have four small dogs! I felt scared.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson has said: “We are currently dealing with an incident with a horse in the town of Townhill in Fife.

“We received the call to attend at 6:50pm, and officers are dealing with the situation.”

