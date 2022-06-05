Tyler Rattray: Star who led Raith Rovers walk-out over Goodwillie signing wins award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyler Rattray: Star who led Raith Rovers walk-out over Goodwillie signing wins award

By Alasdair Clark
June 5 2022, 12.34pm Updated: June 5 2022, 3.26pm
Tyler Rattray at the Scottish Women's Football Awards

Fife footballer Tyler Rattray, who led her team’s exit from Raith Rovers over the signing of David Goodwillie, has won an award for confronting the club.

The former captain of Raith Rovers’ women’s side, now McDermid Ladies, quit after news of the controversial signing broke.

After securing sponsorship from lifelong Rovers fan Val McDermid, who also renounced her support for the club, the team, led by Tyler, rebranded in her honour.

She has now been recognised at the Scottish Women’s Football Awards, with judges recognising her “leadership” in confronting Raith Rovers as she picked up the Val McDermid Award.

The club sparked outrage and a wave of resignations after signing striker David Goodwillie, who a civil court branded a rapist in 2017.

McDermid Ladies Captain Tyler Rattray

Tyler, who found herself at the centre of a media storm after announcing she would leave the club, said the McDermid Ladies team was now determined to move forward.

The player had been associated with the club for 10 years when she quit, a decision which won plaudits from many including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Tyler told The Sunday Post: “All we are is a group of girls who like playing football. That was what was important to us.

“I didn’t want to leave Raith Rovers but I had no choice. When I heard the news that day, I left on the spot. Now, though, it is all about us as a team and what we represent.

“We are role models for other young girls who are coming through and that is what we want to focus on.

“That and being the best possible team that we can be. We were all unanimous about this and we want to move forward now in our own right.

‘We did what we felt was right’

“We did what we felt was right and now it is all about us as a team and building strong foundations for the future.”

Crime writer Val McDermid told the newspaper Tyler deserved the award after taking the “really big step”.

“It has been stressful, particularly for Tyler.

“I am no stranger to the media interest, but for someone like Tyler I think it would have been incredibly unsettling. She showed a lot of courage.”

She also told how she was initially reluctant for the re-branded women’s side to take her name.

They were all together on this thought that I was out on a limb on my own”

Val McDermid

“I had said it wasn’t appropriate as it was not about me but rather it is a movement.”

She added: “I discovered later that Tyler had explained the name was an expression of solidarity. They were all together on this and they had one another’s back and thought that I was out on a limb on my own.

“I was very proud and humbled by that and they have gone forward in that spirit. The energy and enthusiasm they have shown has been tremendous.”

