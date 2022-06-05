Six people taken to hospital after accident between Fife and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Six people taken to hospital after accident between Fife and Kinross

By Emma Duncan
June 5 2022, 5.38pm Updated: June 5 2022, 6.55pm
The accident took place at Lochran between Kelty and Kinross on Sunday. Image Fife Jammer Locations.
The accident took place at Lochran between Kelty and Kinross on Sunday. Image Fife Jammer Locations.

Six people have been taken to hospital after an accident between Kelty and Kinross.

The emergency services were called to the B996 at Lochran, next to the M90 and just outside the Fife town, shortly after midday on Sunday.

Two vehicles were involved.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 12.12pm on Sunday.

“Two appliances attended, one from Lochgelly and one from Dunfermline to a two vehicle RTC.

“With no people trapped inside, crews made the scene safe.

“Six occupants were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

There are no reported serious injuries. The fire service spokesperson added that they were taken to hospital for check ups.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Man found dead at a property in Perth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier