Six people taken to hospital after accident between Fife and Kinross

Six people have been taken to hospital after an accident between Kelty and Kinross.

The emergency services were called to the B996 at Lochran, next to the M90 and just outside the Fife town, shortly after midday on Sunday.

Two vehicles were involved.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 12.12pm on Sunday.

“Two appliances attended, one from Lochgelly and one from Dunfermline to a two vehicle RTC.

“With no people trapped inside, crews made the scene safe.

“Six occupants were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

There are no reported serious injuries. The fire service spokesperson added that they were taken to hospital for check ups.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.