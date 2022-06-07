Apartments plan for St Andrews hotel on Fife’s most expensive street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Apartments plan for St Andrews hotel on Fife’s most expensive street

By Neil Henderson
June 7 2022, 2.35pm Updated: June 7 2022, 3.11pm
Plans have been put forward to convert the Russell Hotel.
Plans have been revealed to turn a St Andrews hotel – located on Fife’s most expensive street – into apartments.

Developer WT The Scores Ltd wants to convert the Russell Hotel on The Scores into four luxury flats.

Plans lodged with Fife Council also detail the demolition of the 10-bedroom hotel’s extension on Murray Place.

An artist's impression of how the conversion will look.
The Scores is Courier Country’s most exclusive location and Scotland’s sixth most expensive street, according a list compiled by the Bank of Scotland.

Based on property sales between 2016 and 2021, house prices for the St Andrews location average £1.28 million.

The street benefits from being just a stone’s throw from the world famous Old Course, regarded as the home of golf.

An aerial view of the hotel building.
A design statement supporting the application said: “The applicant believes that the hotel is suitable for conversion and extension to form high-end accommodation within a desirable location.”

Conversion of the early 20th century property, which still operates as a hotel, would create a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The development would include converting the existing loft space into a penthouse apartment.

Demolition of the existing post-war extension would make way for two new apartments.
The developer added: “The proposal respects the existing Russell Hotel building and looks to make minimal alterations externally, and improves the condition on Murray Park by demolishing the existing extension and forming a more sympathetic contemporary infill proposal better linking the current hotel building with the surrounding context.”

Ian Muir, director at Muir Walker Pride Architects – which is overseeing the project – told The Courier: “The newbuild wing provides the opportunity to replace the unsightly utility block fronting Murray Park with an infill structure that is inspired by the historic features of adjacent buildings.

The Scores is one of Scotland’s most expensive streets.

“This reinforces the distinctive character of the street while the development provides the opportunity to upgrade the historic fabric of this fine old building to make it energy efficient and fit for the 21st century.”

It comes as the nearby Scores Hotel is undergoing an 18-month refurbishment that will transform the building into a five-star business, located near the 18th green of the Old Course.

St Andrews Cathedral: Hopes of partial reopening to allow golf fans’ ‘pilgrimage’ during 150th Open Championship

