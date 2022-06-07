Kirkcaldy man has recovery truck stolen just two weeks after buying vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy man has recovery truck stolen just two weeks after buying vehicle

By Amie Flett
June 7 2022, 5.46pm
Recovery truck stolen from Kirkcaldy.
A Kirkcaldy man has had his recovery truck stolen just two weeks after buying the vehicle.

Taylor Gray says the blue van – which is about 28 years old – was in a car park on Mid Street when it was stolen between 3.30pm on Sunday and noon on Tuesday.

Taylor thinks the thief smashed a window to gain entry to the truck, which was parked near his home.

He said: “I’ve still got the key but I noticed today that there’s smashed glass where the driver’s window would be, so I think they’ve probably smashed the driver’s side window and either hotwired it, or winched it away on a bigger recovery truck.

The truck was stolen from a car park in the Mid Street area of Kirkcaldy.

“It is quite old so I don’t think it would be that difficult for it to get started.

“We last saw it at about 3.30pm on Sunday and I just wasn’t really paying attention because you don’t walk past it coming out of my flat, and I just noticed it was gone today at about noon.

“I’ve never had any bother with cars parked there, I think it’s just been a target because it’s a recovery truck.”

Distinctive Dundee recovery logo

The vehicle has a ‘Dundee 24-hour recovery’ logo on it from a previous owner.

Taylor hopes the distinctive look of the truck will help him track it down.

He added: “If somebody sees it, it should be pretty obvious because it’s bright blue – so fingers crossed.

“I just think somebody’s spotted it and thought, ‘I’ll have that’, and knew what they were doing.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.40pm on Tuesday, police received a report at pick-up recovery truck had been stolen from the Mid Street area in Kirkcaldy and inquiries are ongoing.”

