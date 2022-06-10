Homophobic graffiti daubed on Kirkcaldy LGBT+ community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Homophobic graffiti daubed on Kirkcaldy LGBT+ community hub

By Neil Henderson
June 10 2022, 3.01pm Updated: June 10 2022, 4.19pm
The graffiti was daubed across the window of the centre in Kirkcaldy.
The graffiti was daubed across the window of the centre in Kirkcaldy.

Police are investigating after vandals daubed homophobic graffiti on the window of the LGBT+ community hub in Kirkcaldy.

“F*** the gays” was written across a window of the Hive, Pink Saltire’s LGBT+ Centre on Whytescauseway in the town centre.

The damage was discovered by Pink Saltire staff arriving at the centre on Thursday and has since been removed.

A spokesperson for the group, which prides itself on being a community voice for LGBT+ people, condemned the damage on social media.

‘We will not be intimidated’

They said: “Today we discovered homophobic graffiti scrawled in red marker pen on the windows of our new Hive LGBT+ Centre in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s surely no coincidence this comes during Pride month too.

“We will not be intimidated.

“We are not leaving.”

Pink Saltire was set up to support the LGBT+ community across Fife as well as events including Fife Pride, which have attracted thousands of people since they launched in 2017.

Stuart Duffy, Pink Saltire founder who are behind the development of The Hive, told The Courier: “Its obviously been a shock to discover the graffiti, but we know its a tiny minority of people who think this way and take to vandalism to make their views heard.

“The overwhelming majority of feedback about the development of The Hive has been positive, from our amazing local neighbours and businesses, to the groups and organisations keen to use the space.

“In fact just after we discovered the graffiti yesterday we had an excellent prescheduled meeting with partner organisations looking at how we can launch new services which support people who are at most need in our community.

“This mindless vandalism just demonstrates exactly why somewhere like The Hive is really needed – to help educate people about our community and culture and to show we’re no different to everyone else.”

It took over the former Goldbergs department store as a hub last May.

Nobody at the Hive was available to speak but nearby business owners fear more vandalism.

One business owner, who asked not to be identified for fear of being targeted, called the graffiti “disgusting”.

He added: “It’s just shocking in this day and age that we still see this sort of vandalism.

“It’s disgusting.

“People are trying hard to earn a living, run businesses and provide services for the town.

“The Hive is a welcome addition to the the street and this type of attack is simply unacceptable.”

Appeal for information

Police confirmed they are investigating the vandalism.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of homophobic graffiti on Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3249 of June 9.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]