Fife Pride 2022 postponed due to ‘organisational troubles’

Organisers of Fife Pride have announced this year’s event has been postponed.

The celebration was due to take place in Kirkcaldy on July 2 but those behind the event say it has faced “organisational troubles”.

They hope to rearrange it for later in the year.

A statement from Fife Pride said: “We’ve had to take the decision to postpone Fife Pride to later in the year.

Loss of suppliers after Covid

“This is as a result of a number of organisation troubles including losing a lot of our suppliers after Covid.

“We don’t want to let anyone in Fife down and want to make our 2022 Pride safe, fun, and one to remember for lots of good reasons.

“This means that unfortunately we will not be celebrating as expected on the July 2.

“However, we have selected a new date late in the year, most likely September, and we do have a promise from suppliers of the missing components for that date.

“That means we will hopefully be bringing a celebration of equality and diversity in the kingdom later in the year.”

The event – described as a celebration of inclusivity, social justice, fairness and love – was first held in 2017 but was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It went virtual in 2021.