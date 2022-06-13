Police appealing for information after flashing incident in Kirkcaldy By Matteo Bell June 13 2022, 11.06am Updated: June 13 2022, 11.47am Google Maps view of Valley Gardens. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information following a flashing incident in Kirkcaldy’s Valley Gardens. The alleged indecent sexual exposure occurred at 9.15pm on Tuesday June 7. Officers have already conducted door-to-door inquiries in the area and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in contact. Police looking for information on flashing A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received a report of an indecent sexual exposure in the Valley Gardens area of Kirkcaldy. Valley View, near Valley Gardens. “The alleged incident took place at around 9.15 pm, on Tuesday June 7. “Inquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area either on foot or in a vehicle and with relevant information or dashcam footage, or CCTV footage, to come forward. “If you have any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3798 of Tuesday June 7 2022.” Fife woman tried to gouge out boyfriend’s eyes and ‘bit him all over body’ during months of abuse Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Appeal for return of lifesaving defibrillator missing from Leven library Boy, 14, questioned by police after pensioner dies following e-scooter crash Two people in hospital with serious injuries after A90 crash near Dundee Police make renewed appeal following attempted murder in Paisley