News Fife

Police appealing for information after flashing incident in Kirkcaldy

By Matteo Bell
June 13 2022, 11.06am Updated: June 13 2022, 11.47am
Google Maps view of Valley Gardens.
Police are appealing for information following a flashing incident in Kirkcaldy’s Valley Gardens.

The alleged indecent sexual exposure occurred at 9.15pm on Tuesday June 7.

Officers have already conducted door-to-door inquiries in the area and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in contact.

Police looking for information on flashing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received a report of an indecent sexual exposure in the Valley Gardens area of Kirkcaldy.

“The alleged incident took place at around 9.15 pm, on Tuesday June 7.

“Inquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area either on foot or in a vehicle and with relevant information or dashcam footage, or CCTV footage, to come forward.

“If you have any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3798 of Tuesday June 7 2022.”

