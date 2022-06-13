In pictures: First in-person St Andrews University summer graduations for three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews University students are celebrating their first in-person summer graduations since 2019.

Students were prevented from marking the culmination of their degrees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Strict social distancing measures and limits on social gatherings led to ceremonies being cancelled nationwide.

However in-person graduations finally returned to Courier Country in the winter of 2021.

More than 1,700 students graduating

Now, more than 1,700 St Andrews students from across the globe will celebrate their academic achievements throughout this week – with the classes of 2020 and 2021 also getting the chance to attend celebrations.

Ceremonies are taking place daily in The Younger Hall.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there on Monday to capture some of the best images – look out for more photographs throughout the week.