Appeal for return of lifesaving defibrillator missing from Leven library

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A last ditch appeal has been made for the return of a vital piece of lifesaving equipment thought to have been stolen from outside Leven library.

Independent resuscitation charity, East Neuk First Responders, is urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the recovery of the missing defibrillator.

The device, which has already been used in three cardiac arrest cases in the last two years, is normally kept in a case attached to the outside of the library building in Durie Street.

Lifesaving equipment

However it’s believed to have disappeared more than two weeks ago.

The charity, say they purposely didn’t make public it’s disappearance in order to allow for its safe return.

It’s hugely disappointing as it’s a vital piece of equipment which can quite literally be the difference between life and death. Gillian Duncan, East Neuk First Responders co-ordinator

However, the group has now called on locals to help them track it down.

Gillian Duncan, East Neuk First Responders co-ordinator told The Courier the defibrillator’s disappearance is now being treated as theft.

She said: “It’s hugely disappointing as it’s a vital piece of equipment which can quite literally be the difference between life and death.

Disappearance being treated as theft

“At a cost of around £800-£1,000 we don’t have any spares to replace the one that has gone so it’s a last ditch appeal for a return.

“The Leven defibrillator has been used and available for numerous local events and been used in three cardiac arrest incidents locally in the last two years alone.

“In October 2020 the defibrillator was the difference in ensuring a 48-year-old local man survived, so it’s crucial that we get it back.”

She added: “We wanted to give it time to see if it would be returned as occasionally they are taken for use in good faith.

“However, with the kit still missing we’ve now been forced report it to police as a theft and call on the public to help.

“If anyone sees something similar for sale or discarded locally they we would desperately like to know.”

It’s not the first time the lifesaving equipment has been taken.

Police were called to investigate after the defibrillator was stolen from the same premises in 2017.

Public appeal for its return

“The item is linked to us with a serial number so it has no commercial value but is priceless when it comes to saving lives.

“Gillian added that the defibrillator also has a big green rubber tag with a unique serial code of 16B00517420 which links the equipment to the charity.

“We are just urging anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of the defibrillator to get in touch, anonymously if they prefer,” said Gillian.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland made aware for the equipment’s disappearance and that enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone who has information can also contact the charity via the East Neuk First Responder’s Facebook page.