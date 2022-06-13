Appeal for return of lifesaving defibrillator missing from Leven library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Appeal for return of lifesaving defibrillator missing from Leven library

By Neil Henderson
June 13 2022, 6.03pm Updated: June 13 2022, 6.06pm
The lifesaving equipment went missing from outside Leven Library.


A last ditch appeal has been made for the return of a vital piece of lifesaving equipment thought to have been stolen from outside Leven library.

Independent resuscitation charity, East Neuk First Responders, is urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the recovery of the missing defibrillator.

The device, which has already been used in three cardiac arrest cases in the last two years, is normally kept in a case attached to the outside of the library building in Durie Street.

Lifesaving equipment

However it’s believed to have disappeared more than two weeks ago.

The charity, say they purposely didn’t make public it’s disappearance in order to allow for its safe return.

It’s hugely disappointing as it’s a vital piece of equipment which can quite literally be the difference between life and death.

Gillian Duncan, East Neuk First Responders co-ordinator

However, the group has now called on locals to help them track it down.

Gillian Duncan, East Neuk First Responders co-ordinator told The Courier the defibrillator’s disappearance is now being treated as theft.

She said: “It’s hugely disappointing as it’s a vital piece of equipment which can quite literally be the difference between life and death.

Disappearance being treated as theft

“At a cost of around £800-£1,000 we don’t have any spares to replace the one that has gone so it’s a last ditch appeal for a return.

“The Leven defibrillator has been used and available for numerous local events and been used in three cardiac arrest incidents locally in the last two years alone.

“In October 2020 the defibrillator was the difference in ensuring a 48-year-old local man survived, so it’s crucial that we get it back.”

The East Neuk First Responders is an independent resuscitation charity based in Fife.

She added: “We wanted to give it time to see if it would be returned as occasionally they are taken for use in good faith.

“However, with the kit still missing we’ve now been forced report it to police as a theft and call on the public to help.

“If anyone sees something similar for sale or discarded locally they we would desperately like to know.”

It’s not the first time the lifesaving equipment has been taken.

Police were called to investigate after the defibrillator was stolen from the same premises in 2017.

Public appeal for its return

“The item is linked to us with a serial number so it has no commercial value but is priceless when it comes to saving lives.

“Gillian added that the defibrillator also has a big green rubber tag with a unique serial code of 16B00517420 which links the equipment to the charity.

“We are just urging anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of the defibrillator to get in touch, anonymously if they prefer,” said Gillian.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland made aware for the equipment’s disappearance and that enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone who has information can also contact the charity via the East Neuk First Responder’s Facebook page.

