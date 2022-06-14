Louis the peacock: Dunfermline aviary attack ruffles feathers at Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Louis the peacock: Dunfermline aviary attack ruffles feathers at Westminster

By Claire Warrender
June 14 2022, 1.35pm Updated: June 14 2022, 3.49pm
Loius the peacock in Dunfermline with volunteer Caryn Cane.
Louis being cared for by volunteer Carlyn Cane.

Louis the peacock, injured in a horrific aviary attack in Dunfermline, has won the hearts of MPs at Westminster.

Parliamentarians have backed a motion wishing the much-loved bird a speedy recovery in the wake of the shocking incident at Pittencrieff Park on May 30.

Another bird, Malcolm, was horrifically tortured and killed in the devastating break-in.

A peacock at Pittencrieff Park.
A peacock at Pittencrieff Park.

Police have since reported two boys, aged 13 and 11, to the youth justice assessor in connection with the matter.

And shocked locals have raised almost £16,000 to help pay for the damage caused to the aviary and for treatment to Louis’ broken leg.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman was among those sickened by the attack.

He has now raised the matter in Parliament.

Community response is ‘staggering’

The SNP MP lodged a motion stating that MPs hope to see Louis back “strutting around Dunfermline very soon”.

And he praised the amazing response from locals.

So far, nine MPs have signed the motion, including Glenrothes MP Peter Grant and Dr Philippa Whitford.

Douglas Chapman MP wishes Louis the peacock a speedy recovery.

Mr Chapman said: “I was appalled by what happened to Louis and Malcolm last month.

“I just couldn’t believe how anyone could treat Dunfermline’s iconic birds so cruelly.

“But the response from the community has been staggering, with thousands donated to the aviary and so many people offering messages of support.

“I’m grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues for signing my motion praising the community response and to everyone at the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group for looking after these birds.

“We all wish Louis a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in full health very soon.”

Peacocks in the pub

Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie gifted peacocks to Dunfermline in 1902 and they are a familiar sight in the town centre.

There are 18 in the Pittencrieff Park aviary and they roam free, often making their way up the High Street.

And last year they sparked hilarity when a flock made its way to the local pub.

Louis the peacock went viral last week when he made a trip home from the vet following treatment.

He was filmed in the front seat of a car, looking out of the window, as volunteers took him back to the park.

He is now said to be making good progress.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]