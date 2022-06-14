Louis the peacock: Dunfermline aviary attack ruffles feathers at Westminster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louis the peacock, injured in a horrific aviary attack in Dunfermline, has won the hearts of MPs at Westminster.

Parliamentarians have backed a motion wishing the much-loved bird a speedy recovery in the wake of the shocking incident at Pittencrieff Park on May 30.

Another bird, Malcolm, was horrifically tortured and killed in the devastating break-in.

Police have since reported two boys, aged 13 and 11, to the youth justice assessor in connection with the matter.

And shocked locals have raised almost £16,000 to help pay for the damage caused to the aviary and for treatment to Louis’ broken leg.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman was among those sickened by the attack.

He has now raised the matter in Parliament.

Community response is ‘staggering’

The SNP MP lodged a motion stating that MPs hope to see Louis back “strutting around Dunfermline very soon”.

And he praised the amazing response from locals.

So far, nine MPs have signed the motion, including Glenrothes MP Peter Grant and Dr Philippa Whitford.

Mr Chapman said: “I was appalled by what happened to Louis and Malcolm last month.

“I just couldn’t believe how anyone could treat Dunfermline’s iconic birds so cruelly.

“But the response from the community has been staggering, with thousands donated to the aviary and so many people offering messages of support.

“I’m grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues for signing my motion praising the community response and to everyone at the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group for looking after these birds.

“We all wish Louis a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in full health very soon.”

Peacocks in the pub

Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie gifted peacocks to Dunfermline in 1902 and they are a familiar sight in the town centre.

There are 18 in the Pittencrieff Park aviary and they roam free, often making their way up the High Street.

And last year they sparked hilarity when a flock made its way to the local pub.

Louis the peacock went viral last week when he made a trip home from the vet following treatment.

He was filmed in the front seat of a car, looking out of the window, as volunteers took him back to the park.

He is now said to be making good progress.